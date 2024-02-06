CARANSEBES-ARAD RAILWAY - RRF CO-FINANCING

The project consists of upgrading and doubling of 162 km of railway line, between Arad (about 30 km East of the HU/RO border) and Caransebes. The line is part of both the Rhine-Danube and the Orient/East-Med Core TEN-T Corridors and connects to other major Romanian cities on the eastern side, such as Craiova, Bucharest and Constanta continuing on the Rhine-Danube TEN-T Corridor as well as to Calafat/Vidin (RO/BG border) on the south-eastern side on the Orient/East-Med TEN-T Corridor. The northern end of the project alignment, continuing from Arad on the Rhine-Danube TEN-T Corridor, is connected to the RO/HU border and hence to Budapest and western Europe.

The Project, located in Western Romania (a less developed region), is expected to reduce journey times and consequently strengthen socio-economic dynamism as well as contributing to the improved accessibility of both urban areas as well as other parts of the region.

The shift of passenger and freight traffic to rail addresses market failures by minimising a number of transport externalities, such as the harm to humans in terms of accidents and loss of life, or environmental externalities such as noise, pollution and CO2 emissions.

The project is expected to be 100% eligible under Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability. JASPERS provided limited technical advice on the feasibility study and the Bank provides project implementation to CFR and Managing Authority through the Project Advisory Support Unit (PASU) located in Bucharest. In addition to the technical assistance, the EIB contribution to the operation in terms of long term financing and more favourable financial conditions in comparison to the financial market, will provide a substantial value added. The EIB loan is expected to leverage RRF funds amounting to EUR 1,155m thus contributing to the project acceleration.



