ROMANIA A3 MOTORWAY - RRF CO-FINANCING

The proposed project concerns the construction of 42 km of a new greenfield section of the A3 motorway between the towns of Nadaselu and Poarta Salajului in the Northwest of Romania.

The Project is located on the comprehensive TEN-T Network in a Cohesion region of Romania (NUTS RO113 and NUTS RO116). The Project addresses the market/network failure related to accessibility along the comprehensive TEN-T Network. The project is expected to generate economic benefits from time savings, safety improvements and vehicle operating cost reductions.

The project benefits from PASU (Project Advisory Support Unit) Technical Assistance to the Managing Authority. In addition to the project advisory support, the EIB loan at more favourable conditions in comparison to the financial market, in particular longer tenors and lower interest rate will have a significant impact on the operation. The EIB loan is expected to leverage RRF funds amounting to EUR 261m thus contributing to the project acceleration.