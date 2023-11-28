CAPE VERDE GREEN ENERGY FL

The overall objective of this action is to implement a proof of concept of sustainable energy financing programme for fragmented markets and help the Government of Cape Verde achieve the proposed target of at least 50% renewable energy in electricity generation by 2030.

The project is expected to have very good economic rate of return. While the capability of the subprojects' promoters will be checked upon allocation request, the Project Promoter, The Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Energy (MICE), is deemed capable of implementing the framework with the adequate consultancy support in place.

EIB financing will contribute to the following objectives in Cape Verde: (i) reducing the CO2 and other emissions from the power sector; (ii) enabling the integration of high shares of wind and solar power; (iii) improving power quality and support the security of the electricity supply, (iv) reducing current high electricity costs. The Programme will address the market failure associated with security of supply, which has dimensions of public good, and the climate and environmental externalities through the reduction of carbon emissions and air pollution.

The operation will contribute to the Bank's objectives on decarbonising the electricity supply, securing the enabling infrastructure, and on climate action finance outside the EU in the context of the Nationally Determined Contributions for Cape Verde. It is expected to provide an excellent contribution towards EU policy objectives and the Global Gateway initiative. It will contribute to EU policy objectives with regard to sustainable energy infrastructure, combating climate change and will support directly various Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).