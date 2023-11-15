BRD GREEN FINANCE FL I

﻿The operation consists of a multisector Framework Loan (FL) to the Development Bank of Rwanda (BRD), targeting sub-projects in Rwanda eligible for Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (CA&ES). The operation will contribute to the EIB Group's goal on CA&ES financing and it is expected to support Team Europe's EU Green Energy Initiative and the Global Gateway initiative. The operation falls under the Multiannual Indicative Programme (MIP) 2021-2027 for Rwanda. The operation will be provided under the Neighbourhood, Development, and International Cooperation Instrument (NDICI) private sector window.

The proposed operation supports various Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), in particular SDG 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), SDG 11 (sustainable cities and communities), SDG 13 (Climate Action), and SDG 17 (Partnerships for the Goals).





The proposed operation addresses the market failure of lack of access to competitive finance for investment in CA&ES projects in Sub-Saharan Africa. EIB's involvement will allow BRD to lower its cost of funds and benefit from other favourable terms.

The individual projects are expected to have good economic returns and bring economic and social benefits. The project quality and results are deemed to be good based on EIB's contribution including the provision of Technical Advisory support.