BRD GREEN FINANCE FL I

Signature(s)
Fiche récapitulative
- Eau, assainissement - Agriculture, sylviculture et pêche
- Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
- Déchets solides - Production et distribution d'eau; assainissement, gestion des déchets et dépollution
- Aménagement urbain - Construction
- Transports - Transports et entreposage
The framework loan with the Development Bank of Rwanda (BRD) will finance climate action and environmentally sustainable projects in the country.
The aim is to support projects in Rwanda eligible for Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability. The concerned sectors are renewable energy (mainly small-scale run-of-river hydropower and rooftop solar photovoltaic), sustainable agriculture, waste recycling, new energy efficient buildings, as well as e-mobility.
The operation consists of a multisector Framework Loan (FL) to the Development Bank of Rwanda (BRD), targeting sub-projects in Rwanda eligible for Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (CA&ES). The operation will contribute to the EIB Group's goal on CA&ES financing and it is expected to support Team Europe's EU Green Energy Initiative and the Global Gateway initiative. The operation falls under the Multiannual Indicative Programme (MIP) 2021-2027 for Rwanda. The operation will be provided under the Neighbourhood, Development, and International Cooperation Instrument (NDICI) private sector window.
The proposed operation supports various Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), in particular SDG 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), SDG 11 (sustainable cities and communities), SDG 13 (Climate Action), and SDG 17 (Partnerships for the Goals).
The proposed operation addresses the market failure of lack of access to competitive finance for investment in CA&ES projects in Sub-Saharan Africa. EIB's involvement will allow BRD to lower its cost of funds and benefit from other favourable terms.
The individual projects are expected to have good economic returns and bring economic and social benefits. The project quality and results are deemed to be good based on EIB's contribution including the provision of Technical Advisory support.
The BRD will be required to ensure compliance of the eligible investments with the EIB's Excluded Activities, the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards (E&S), as well as the E&S national laws and regulations.
BRD will take all the requisite measures to ensure that the procurement by the final beneficiaries of the works, goods and services relating to the projects financed by the EIB will be undertaken in accordance with the applicable legal framework, as per the EIB's Guide to Procurement.
Under EFSD+ Guarantee
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).
Documents
Informations et observations générales
La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.
Informations aux médias
Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.
Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes
Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.
Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption
La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.