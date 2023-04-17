COVESTRO SUSTAINABLE SOLUTIONS RDI

The project supports the Bank's Innovation, Digital and Human Capital public policy goal. It concerns private sector investment in R&D activities in the field of advanced polyurethane and polycarbonate based materials, serving wide scope of industries, including automotive manufacturing, electronics, construction and home products. While the outcome and ultimate commercialisation of R&D activities are highly uncertain, the supported project will contribute to increased knowledge and know-how for further market penetration of new technologies and products with increased environmentally friendly performance, that are essential to meet carbon neutrality. In particular, the project will contribute to advancing innovative circular, resource efficient and pollution prevention technologies in specific chemical industry segments. Given the wide scope of sectors for the promoter's products application, resulting spill-over effects will generate economic benefits that are greater than those captured by the investor's financial returns. The Bank's contribution to the project is underpinned by a combination of advantageous terms, a meaningful loan amount as well as a signalling effect in terms of confidence in the business model, thereby facilitating the project's financing and full implementation.