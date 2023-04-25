ATEA DATA CENTRES AND DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION

The project supports Europe in its efforts to foster its competitive position in the IT infrastructure and services business and therefore contributes to the targets of the EU Digital Compass target, that by 2030, 75% of EU companies shall be using Cloud/AI/Big Data, by providing the underlying infrastructure.

The outcome of the project will furthermore lead to economic benefits, as it will address issues related to cyber-security. Finally, this project addresses the market failure related to the under provision of cybersecurity which in general has a public good nature.





The promoter is experienced in the design and operation of data centres, in IT logistics and IT application development. It has also an experienced management team and in-depth understanding of market needs and drivers, which will support project implementation, results delivery and address the market failures.





Moreover, the project is expected to have a positive impact on other sectors of the economy, contributing to sustainable growth, innovation and competitiveness in Europe, resulting in an Economic Rate of Return (ERR) which is Very Good.





EIB's contribution to the project stems from the combination of a financial advantage, long tenor, flexible terms of the loan, and helping to crowd-in other financiers, thereby facilitating its full financing and implementation.