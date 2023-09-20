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LBBW REPOWEREU ENHANCED RENEWABLE ENERGY

Signature(s)

Montant
175 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Allemagne : 140 000 000 €
Énergie : 175 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
21/09/2023 : 35 000 000 €
21/09/2023 : 140 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
08/11/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - LBBW REPOWEREU ENHANCED RENEWABLE ENERGY

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
7 novembre 2023
Statut
Référence
Signé | 21/09/2023
20220697
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
LBBW REPOWEREU ENHANCED RENEWABLE ENERGY
LANDESBANK BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 175 million
EUR 350 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
Description
Objectifs

The project consists in a guarantee on an existing portfolio of assets, aimed at supporting new financing for mid-sized solar photovoltaic and onshore wind energy projects in Germany and other regional EU countries.

The aim is to increase access to finance for sustainable energy infrastructure projects that help to mitigate climate change.

Additionnalité et impact

The financing of this project contributes 100% towards the Bank's lending priority objectives on Energy (Renewable Energy) as well as 100% on Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (Climate Action) as transversal objectives. It concerns the financing of a series of renewable energy generation plants (onshore wind and solar PV), located in Germany and potentially other EU countries. The implementation of renewable energy generation plants contributes to the EIB's priority of supporting the transition to a low-carbon, environmentally friendly and climate-resilient economy. The operation will also contribute to 2030 decarbonisaton targets set out in the NECPs for Germany and other MS, and REPowerEU Action Plan. By using an intermediated approach, the Bank will be able to support smaller projects, that would otherwise not be possible to be reached directly. The projects addresses a number of market failures, from contributing to the reduction in carbon and air pollution, to improving energy markets and general market efficiency and integration through participation in the wholesale markets. The individual projects are expected to have a good economic return, considering the economic value of the electricity generated. The projects are expected to lead to a broader social benefit. EIB is providing capital relief, thereby contributing to financing in terms of pricing and longer maturities. It is also expected that the crowding in effects will further amplify the EIB's impact and outreach. The project quality is provided a rating of very good.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The operation will bring a positive impact on the environment. Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
20 septembre 2023
21 septembre 2023
Documents liés
08/11/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - LBBW REPOWEREU ENHANCED RENEWABLE ENERGY

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - LBBW REPOWEREU ENHANCED RENEWABLE ENERGY
Date de publication
8 Nov 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
172229776
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20220697
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Allemagne
Pays de l’UE
Disponible au public
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Related public register
08/11/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - LBBW REPOWEREU ENHANCED RENEWABLE ENERGY
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
LBBW REPOWEREU ENHANCED RENEWABLE ENERGY
Fiche technique
LBBW REPOWEREU ENHANCED RENEWABLE ENERGY

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Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

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