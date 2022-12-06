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CO-INVESTMENT EIFFEL SOLAR IRELAND

Signature(s)

Montant
21 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Irlande : 21 000 000 €
Énergie : 21 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
6/12/2022 : 21 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
08/03/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - CO-INVESTMENT EIFFEL SOLAR IRELAND
Projet apparenté
EIB CO-INVESTMENT PROGRAMME

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
10 février 2023
Statut
Référence
Signé | 06/12/2022
20220673
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
CO-INVESTMENT EIFFEL SOLAR IRELAND
EIFFEL INVESTMENT GROUP SAS
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 21 million
EUR 500 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
Description
Objectifs

The project concerns a co-investment alongside the Eiffel-managed Eiffel Energy Transition Funds I and II into a 744 Megawatt peak portfolio of solar energy projects in Ireland.

Through this operation, the EIB will support renewable energy production in Ireland by co-investing alongside the Eiffel-managed Eiffel Energy Transition Funds I and II. The operation will contribute to the achievement of Irish targets for renewable energy and to the reduction of CO2 emissions both in Ireland and the EU.

Additionnalité et impact

The proposed operation is an EIB equity co-investment into a co-investment vehicle ("CIV") to participate in a EUR 100m bridge financing alongside the funds Eiffel Energy Transition Fund I and II SLP ("EETF") and other co-investors. The bridge facility allows the injection of equity into solar projects in Ireland (the "Project").


Due to the size required for the bridge facility, co-investors were necessary for the Project to be developed. The EIB is adding value by bridging a financing gap during the construction of the Project. This is possible thanks to the Bank's expertise in the renewable energy market.


The Project increases the renewable energy generation capacity in Ireland and contributes to national and EU 2030 climate objectives. The financing of this project also contributes to the Bank's lending priority objectives on Energy (Renewable Energy) as well as on Climate Action (transversal), and Environmental Sustainability and Economic and Social Cohesion (transversal).


These plants produce electricity from low carbon sources (Solar PV), addressing the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities through the reduction of carbon emissions and air pollution (compared to fossil-fuel generation).


The Project will initially benefit from significant offtake agreements and will later be exposed to market prices. The Project offers a strong business model, allowing the promoter to gain critical size and consolidate its team with a long-term strategy.


The Project is expected to yield good quality results due to avoided greenhouse gas emissions, excellent social benefits, fair employment creation and an adequate governance system. Given the promoter's experience and the level of development of the project, the EIB's technical contribution has mostly been limited to crowding-in effect.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The projects are included in the annex II of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, requiring the local Environmental Authority to determine the need for an EIA process. The EIB will require the fund to ensure that its underlying investments respect the relevant EU directives and the environmental and social standards of the EIB.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company and does not benefit from special and exclusive rights. The Promoter has been assessed as neither a contracting authority nor a contracting entity as per EU public procurement legislation, and is not subject to the EU Public Procurement Directives.

Documents liés
08/03/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - CO-INVESTMENT EIFFEL SOLAR IRELAND
Projets associés
Projet apparenté
EIB CO-INVESTMENT PROGRAMME

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - CO-INVESTMENT EIFFEL SOLAR IRELAND
Date de publication
8 Mar 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
160603621
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20220673
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Irlande
Disponible au public
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Lien vers la source
Related public register
08/03/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - CO-INVESTMENT EIFFEL SOLAR IRELAND
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
CO-INVESTMENT EIFFEL SOLAR IRELAND
Fiche technique
CO-INVESTMENT EIFFEL SOLAR IRELAND
Projet apparenté
EIB CO-INVESTMENT PROGRAMME

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

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Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

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La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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