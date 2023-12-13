CADIZ REPOWEREU SOLAR ENERGY

The Project produces electricity from low carbon sources (solar PV) in Spain and addresses the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities, through the reduction of carbon emissions and air pollution. The Project supports EU Renewable Energy (RE) objectives and supports Spain in meeting its commitments with respect to renewable energy targets and greenhouse gas emission reductions set out in their Integrated National Energy and Climate Plan (INECP). The Project will be located in a cohesion region.

The Project will not rely on any RE supporting schemes, though it will possibly rely (in part) on PPAs with also the possibility of the plants portfolio to be being exposed to merchant risks. The Project thereby contributes to the policy objective of supporting market integration of renewable energy projects.

The financing of this project also contributes to Bank's lending priority objectives on Energy (Renewable Energy) as well as on Climate Action (transversal) and economic and social Cohesion (transversal).

The Promoter has a recognised project management capacity with a significant track record of international energy projects.

The EIB loan will diversify the Borrower's financing sources. The Bank is expected to provide the company with a longer maturity than available on the market and more aligned with the expected lifetime of the Project. EIB's financing would also provide a signalling effect on the soundness and quality of the Project.