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BANGALORE SUBURBAN RAILWAY PROJECT

Signature(s)

Montant
300 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Inde : 300 000 000 €
Transports : 300 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
14/06/2024 : 300 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
08/04/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BANGALORE SUBURBAN RAILWAY PROJECT - Social Impact Assessment & Resettlement Policy Framework for Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project
Related public register
07/04/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BANGALORE SUBURBAN RAILWAY PROJECT - Preparation of Environmental Impact Assessment Report and Social Impact Assessment Report for Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project
Related public register
22/05/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - BANGALORE SUBURBAN RAILWAY PROJECT

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
23 octobre 2023
Statut
Référence
Signé | 14/06/2024
20220637
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
BANGALORE SUBURBAN RAILWAY PROJECT
RAIL INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT COMPANY (KARNATAKA) LTD
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 300 million
EUR 1579 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project will co-finance the construction of a new suburban railway network with 58 stations covering 4 dedicated rail corridors in Bangalore, spanning approximately for 149 km in total length.

The aim is to contribute to the sustainable development of the Bangalore metropolitan region through low carbon and climate resilient urban infrastructure and improved access. The new suburban railway network will also improve the business environment for private sector development and facilitate access to amenities and jobs. The project is in line with the EU Country Strategy Paper for India which highlights the infrastructure gap and need to address rising greenhouse gas emissions. It supports two main objectives of EIB External Mandate: (i) climate change mitigation, by promoting modal shift from road to rail while reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and (ii) social and economic infrastructure development, by contributing to urban development.

Additionnalité et impact

The project concerns the construction of a new suburban railway network in the greater Bangalore Metropolitan Area, comprising 4 interconnected rail corridors (of 149km length) incl. 58 stations and 2 depots. The project will upgrade public transport supply, connecting the city of Bangalore with suburbs and satellite townships.

By supporting the shift of traffic to a more sustainable transport mode, the project will reduce negative externalities of road traffic (noise and air pollution, greenhouse gas emissions, road accidents and congestion), improving travel times and costs. By providing safe and affordable

transport to more vulnerable groups, e.g. people with reduced mobility and women, further benefits are unlocked, for example more egalitarian access to jobs and study opportunities. The project contributes to a wide range of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), most notably climate change mitigation (viz. SDG 13) and urban infrastructure improvement (viz. SDGs 9 & 11). The project is aligned to the EU's Global Gateway and carried out under the Team Europe Flag. The project is consistent with the EU Country Strategy Paper for India (2018), the EU-India Strategic Partnership: A Roadmap to 2025, India's National Urban Transport Policy (2014) and Bangalore's own comprehensive Mobility Plan (2020). The project benefits from EIB's advantageous long-term funding, as well as the raising of social and environmental standards and technical advice.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

In India, metro projects do not fall within the scope of the relevant Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) legislation unless the built up area is beyond a defined threshold, in which case the project is subject to screening by the State level Competent Authority. The status of screening, if any, is to be determined during appraisal. The project has in any case been subject to an environmental and social impact assessment. The further steps in assessing and managing environmental risks are to be reviewed during appraisal. Compliance with relevant EIB Social Standards is to be reviewed.

The promoter has to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
8 mai 2024
14 juin 2024
Documents liés
08/04/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BANGALORE SUBURBAN RAILWAY PROJECT - Social Impact Assessment & Resettlement Policy Framework for Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project
07/04/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BANGALORE SUBURBAN RAILWAY PROJECT - Preparation of Environmental Impact Assessment Report and Social Impact Assessment Report for Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project
22/05/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - BANGALORE SUBURBAN RAILWAY PROJECT

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BANGALORE SUBURBAN RAILWAY PROJECT - Social Impact Assessment & Resettlement Policy Framework for Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project
Date de publication
8 Apr 2024
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
204281247
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220637
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Pays d'Amérique latine & Asie
Pays
Inde
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BANGALORE SUBURBAN RAILWAY PROJECT - Preparation of Environmental Impact Assessment Report and Social Impact Assessment Report for Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project
Date de publication
7 Apr 2024
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
204293658
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220637
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Pays d'Amérique latine & Asie
Pays
Inde
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - BANGALORE SUBURBAN RAILWAY PROJECT
Date de publication
22 May 2024
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
167832851
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20220637
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Pays d'Amérique latine & Asie
Pays
Inde
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
08/04/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BANGALORE SUBURBAN RAILWAY PROJECT - Social Impact Assessment & Resettlement Policy Framework for Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project
Related public register
07/04/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BANGALORE SUBURBAN RAILWAY PROJECT - Preparation of Environmental Impact Assessment Report and Social Impact Assessment Report for Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project
Related public register
22/05/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - BANGALORE SUBURBAN RAILWAY PROJECT
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
BANGALORE SUBURBAN RAILWAY PROJECT
Fiche technique
BANGALORE SUBURBAN RAILWAY PROJECT

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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