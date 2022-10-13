MVM DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE II

The project comprises multiple investment schemes in the electricity distribution network in North-Eastern Hungary, to be implemented by MVM ÉMÁSZ the electricity Distribution System Operator of the region.

The EIB financing helps address sub-optimal investment typically associated with market failures related to security of supply issues, negative environmental and climate externalities. The project will contribute to the EIB's Sustainable Energy public policy goal, as well as providing a contribution to Climate Action (climate change mitigation) in line with the applicable EU Taxonomy requirements and to the EU Economic, Social and Territorial Cohesion by investing in EIB Cohesion Priority regions.

The investment will reinforce and increase flexibility of the power grid, while also expanding and refurbishing the network. This will enable the connection of new users, improve the reliability of supply and supporting further decarbonisation of Hungary's power mix. The economic return is deemed to exceed the financial rate of return, thereby providing a "broader social benefit". The Promoter has the experience and capacity to manage the implementation of the Programme and operate the assets over the loan term. The EIB financial contribution is expected to lower the overall financing costs of the regulated investments and to accelerate the implementation of the capex programme. Besides, the EIB financing will send a signalling effect to the market concerning the financial soundness of the company and the project.