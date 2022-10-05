TANZANIA GENDER & BLUE ECONOMY - CRDB BANK PLC

Signature(s)
Fiche récapitulative
- Lignes de crédit - Lignes de crédit
This loan aims to provide financing to CRDB Bank Plc for onward lending to private sector entities, mostly SMEs, with a particular focus on women owned or managed businesses and enterprises operating in the blue economy sectors.
Financing of small/medium projects carried out by SMEs, mid-caps and co-operatives.
The operation concerns financing to a number of commercial banks in Tanzania for on-lending to eligible SMEs, MidCaps, and Cooperatives, with a focus on women owned or managed businesses and enterprises operating in the blue economy sectors. As such, it will tackle the long-standing credit constraints for SMEs, by improving access to credit and tailoring loan terms to the specificities of women led businesses and the blue economy sector. It is envisaged that the operation may benefit from potential EU financial support including technical assistance which will address certain gaps and constraints limiting access to finance by SMEs operating in these underserved segments. Under the operation, financial intermediaries will be able to access credit lines in both hard and potentially local currency. The credit lines will carry longer tenors than commonly available in Tanzania thereby supporting FIs to diversify and stabilise their funding structure while ensuring final beneficiaries access financing that matches the economic life of assets financed. The operation will benefit from EIB's gender and blue economy technical expertise and financial structuring.
The operation will contribute to addressing the market failure of imperfect/asymmetric information and will provide positive externalities. Through its thematic themes, the operation will help increase resilience of local communities as well as contribute to gender equality. The project responds to a number of specialized national policies and planning frameworks focused on gender and blue economy which are at the heart of the development and political agenda in Tanzania. The project is under the auspices of the EU's external action, the Neighbourhood, Development and International Cooperation Instrument (NDICI) and is aligned with the country's National Development Vision for 2025 and its implementation plan as well as the EU Multiannual Indicative Program for the period 2021-2027. It will also contribute to several Sustainable Development Goals.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).
Informations et observations générales
La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.
Informations aux médias
Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.
Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes
Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.
Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption
La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.