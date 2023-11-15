JET-P SOUTH AFRICA TRANSNET DECARBONISATION FL

The operation supports an investment program for Transnet as part of the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JET-P) in South Africa. The schemes included under the framework loan will concern the renewal or rehabilitation of Transnet's assets, including its port and freight railway infrastructure and new assets in the green hydrogen value chain.

The operation will facilitate a modal shift to cleaner transportation modes. It is expected to strengthen the country's connectivity and competitiveness. It will also address different market failures by minimising negative transport and environmental externalities.

The project is expected to be in line with the objectives of initiatives such as the country's Nationally Determined Contribution, EU's Global Gateway and REPowerEU, and the SA-EU Multiannual Indicative Programme. It contributes towards several Sustainable Development Goals, in particular SDG7 (Affordable and Clean Energy) and SDG13 (Climate Action).

The EIB loan will have significant value added for Transnet due to: (i) its flexibility, (ii) a tenor that matches the economic life of the assets, (iii) a grace and availability period that suits the company's needs, (iv) an attractive pricing, (v) the strong signal that the supply side of the green hydrogen is an activity supported by the EIB, crowding in other financiers.