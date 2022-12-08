S7 EXPRESSWAY PLONSK - CZOSNOW

The Project concerns construction of a 34.6 km long S7 Expressway section between Plonsk and Czosnow and will contribute to the efficiency of the Baltic - Adriatic TEN-T corridor in Central Poland by improving connectivity between Warsaw and Gdansk. The Project includes the modernization of one but last section along the S7 route north of Warsaw to an expressway standard and complement already constructed expressway sections on the entire North - South axis between Gdansk and the border of Slovakia. The Project will contribute to the adapting of the technical and operational parameters of the road to the forecast traffic level, by removing bottlenecks, completing missing elements of a safe road infrastructure and improving driving conditions. The Project will also contribute to the reduction of safety related negative externalities and improve living conditions for inhabitants alongside the road. The terms and conditions of the EIB loan, notably in terms of long tenor (up to 30 years), appropriate disbursement conditions and advantageous financial terms will increase the financial flexibility and investment capacity of the Promoter and will be complementary to the EU grants and national financing. The Bank's contribution will therefore facilitate the completion of the Project on favourable terms and in a timely manner.