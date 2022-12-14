EDFI EUROPEAN FINANCING PARTNERS VII

Signature(s)
Fiche récapitulative
The project covers the replenishment of European Financing Partners (EFP) through a contribution of up to EUR 300 million from EIB own resources to co-finance projects with European Development Finance Institutions (EDFI) outside of the EU on a pari passu basis.
EFP has the double objective of promoting sustainable private sector development outside the EU through co-financing of individual debt, equity and/or guarantees operations and strengthening cooperation between the EIB and eligible EDFIs. Through EFP, the EIB expects to support projects in a variety sectors such as Financial Institutions, Telecom, Agriculture, Industry and others.
European Financing Partners (EFP) provides a framework for collaboration between the participating European Development Finance Institutions and the European Investment Bank. EFP helps to achieve Team Europe initiatives in the various regions outside of Europe and focuses on the provision of financing to a wide range of counterparts and sectors. This operation is expected to improve access to finance in the target regions and deepen cooperation between European development finance institutions.
The operation is in line with the goals set on in the NDICI framework, including eradicating poverty and creating prosperity.
Investment in private sector activities tie in with the EU global gateway strategy, part of which includes boosting competitiveness and the security of global supply chains. The operation is also help to achieve Team Europe Initiatives in various global regions, such as investing in young businesses in Africa and improving the sustainability of supply chains globally.
Financing terms offered by EIB via EFP typically go beyond what is available in the local market (e.g. longer tenor, better match with economic life). EIB also contributed to the standards applicable by EIB operations. EFP is designed in a manner that EIB is the largest single contributing entity to EFP operations, whilst crowding in other financiers to complete the financing package.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).
Informations et observations générales
La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.
Informations aux médias
Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.
Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes
Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.
Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption
La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.