CEPS TRANSMISSION NETWORK UPGRADE II-GREEN LOAN

The Project will support the efficient and secure operation of the electricity grid in Czech Republic and will enable the integration of RES generation, in line with national and EU policies and targets. EIB's financing of this electricity transmission project will support investments improving the quality of service, reliability and security of supply that have public good attributes. Moreover, the electricity network investments, having a long economic lifetime, will contribute to addressing a number of market failures, by allowing for the integration of renewable energy, which reduces negative climate and environmental externalities, and enabling increased electrification of the economy (transport, industry etc.). The Project supports the 2030 targets set in the country's National and Energy Climate Plan (with regards to the integration of RES), as well as EU policies on energy and climate, by enhancing critical infrastructure for decarbonisation. In line with the EU Taxonomy, electricity distribution infrastructure in the interconnected European System is considered to be on a trajectory to decarbonisation and eligible for climate change mitigation finance. The financing of this project is in line with the Bank's lending priority objectives on Energy (Networks) as well as the transversal objectives on Climate Action (mitigation), Environmental Sustainability (Pollution Prevention Control) and Social and Economic Cohesion (the project is understood to be located in EIB Cohesion Priority Regions).

The project is expected to deliver fair economic benefits and good social benefits. The promoter is experienced in works of this nature and has a sound, project management system in place. The Client will benefit from the flexibility of the EIB financing enabling the optimization of their cash flow needs. The pricing, availability period as well as grace period add to attractiveness of the mutual co-operation.