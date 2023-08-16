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SJ ROLLING STOCK

Signature(s)

Montant
312 091 571,23 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Suède : 312 091 571,23 €
Transports : 312 091 571,23 €
Date(s) de signature
13/12/2023 : 155 183 116,03 €
24/02/2025 : 156 908 455,2 €
Autres liens
Related public register
22/08/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - SJ ROLLING STOCK

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
4 juillet 2023
Statut
Référence
Signé | 13/12/2023
20220374
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
SJ ROLLING STOCK
SJ AB
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
SEK 3500 million (EUR 296 million)
SEK 7950 million (EUR 672 million)
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project comprises the acquisition of 25 electric high-speed trainsets equipped to operate in Sweden, Norway and Denmark.

The trainsets procured will be equipped to operate in Sweden, Norway and Denmark, and will predominantly be used to provide commercial long distance rail services connecting Stockholm and Gothenburg with other major cities in Sweden and the Nordics. Traffic operations are planned on the routes Stockholm-Gothenburg, Stockholm-Malmö-Copenhagen, Stockholm-Sundsvall-Umeå, Stockholm-Karlstad-Oslo, Gothenburg-Malmö-Copenhagen mainly on the TEN-T network.

Additionnalité et impact

The project consists of the acquisition of electric rolling stock for high speed rail services to be used in commercial service in Sweden and potentially neighbouring countries. The project is expected to contribute to triggering a modal shift from road and air to rail, and generate good economic and social benefits, improving safety, comfort and better access for persons with reduced mobility. The shift of passenger traffic to rail addresses market failures by reducing negative transport externalities, such as the harm to humans in terms of accidents and loss of life, noise, pollution and CO2 emissions. The rolling stock will be equipped with the European Railway Traffic Management System, thus addressing a coordination failure.


The EIB financing will offer flexible terms with a favourable availability period offering the possibility to match the drawdown profile with the project outflows as well as a long maturity. The operation will also provide the Borrower continued diversification of its funding sources.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The investments proposed under the project do not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU. The need of EIA and/or assessment according to the Habitats Directive for associated facilities (e.g. maintenance workshops or depots) will be analysed during the appraisal. All else equal, the project is expected to have a positive environmental impact by helping the railways to expand their modal share in key sections of the passenger market that are most appropriately met by rail. In addition, the arrangements for the scrapping of the replaced stock will be checked during appraisal. The project is expected to contribute to Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, in particular to climate mitigation and climate adaptation and pollution prevention.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
16 août 2023
13 décembre 2023
Documents liés
22/08/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - SJ ROLLING STOCK

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - SJ ROLLING STOCK
Date de publication
22 Aug 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
167520892
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20220374
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Suède
Disponible au public
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22/08/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - SJ ROLLING STOCK
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
SJ ROLLING STOCK
Fiche technique
SJ ROLLING STOCK

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Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

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Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

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