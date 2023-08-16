SJ ROLLING STOCK

The project consists of the acquisition of electric rolling stock for high speed rail services to be used in commercial service in Sweden and potentially neighbouring countries. The project is expected to contribute to triggering a modal shift from road and air to rail, and generate good economic and social benefits, improving safety, comfort and better access for persons with reduced mobility. The shift of passenger traffic to rail addresses market failures by reducing negative transport externalities, such as the harm to humans in terms of accidents and loss of life, noise, pollution and CO2 emissions. The rolling stock will be equipped with the European Railway Traffic Management System, thus addressing a coordination failure.





The EIB financing will offer flexible terms with a favourable availability period offering the possibility to match the drawdown profile with the project outflows as well as a long maturity. The operation will also provide the Borrower continued diversification of its funding sources.