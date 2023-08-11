RENFE FREIGHT LOCOMOTIVES

The project supports the modernization and expansion of competitive zero direct emission transport services in order to lead to modal shift and a reduction of negative transport externalities, such as pollution and CO2 emissions. The project will thus contribute to meeting the Bank's target for support to Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability. The rolling stock will operate services predominantly along the Mediterranean Corridor and from Asturias to Basque Country and Valencia, thus including several convergence and transition regions. The project is therefore eligible under Article 309 point (a) "less developed regions" and point (c) "common interest".





The Bank's participation secures access to long-term financing at affordable terms, including interest rates. This helps the Borrower diversify its funding mix by crowding in other financiers and extend its average debt life, aligning it to the economic life of the asset being financed. A key contribution considering the very long-term nature of the financed assets and its positive impact on the overall project cost. The flexible drawdown terms and conditions of the EIB loan adjusted to the long delivery periods of the rolling stock, are highly valued by the public operator and are considered a key differentiating feature of EIB financing.