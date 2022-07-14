BORDEAUX LITHIUM ION BATTERY STORAGE (EDP)

The Project contributes to increasing battery storage capacity in the New Aquitaine region in France.





Through this project, the EIB will support increased flexibility of the power system, thereby ensuring security of supply which has public goods attributes, and facilitating the integration of increasing share of renewables, thereby contributing to reduce the CO2 externality from the power sector. The project is developed on a merchant basis with an innovative business model under new market-based procurement schemes of the electricity market design in France.

The battery storage project is supporting the EU policy regarding battery storage as defined in the Clean Energy for All Package and the Electricity Directive (2019/944), as well as targets of the National Energy and Climate Plan and France's Programmation Pluriannuelle de l'Energie. In line with the EU Taxonomy, battery storage is considered providing a substantial contribution to climate change mitigation. The financing of this programme is providing a high contribution to the objectives of the Bank's energy lending policy as well as the transversal objectives on Climate Action, Environmental Sustainability and Social and Economic Cohesion. The programme is expected to deliver very good economic benefits.

The EIB/EC financing under EDP for the development and commercialisation of new market-based electricity services based on BESS, can have a significant signalling effect and will provide stability to the borrower's financing by including an anchor lender with a long term investment view for 50% of the senior debt. The chosen financing structure reflects the inherent market risk of the Project, with several financing mitigants to accomodate the volatility of Preject Revenues. The present business model can be replicated for other projects, in France and other European countries.



