PLANSEE HIGH-PERFORMANCE MATERIALS RDI

Signature(s)
Fiche récapitulative
- Industrie - Industrie manufacturière
The project concerns the promoter's R&D program for the period 2022-2025 supporting the development of novel technologies for high-performance materials used in a broad range of end-markets
The EIB financing will accelerate the development of highly automatized, more resource efficient and circular technologies, increasing the productivity and environmental sustainability of the promoter's and customers' manufacturing processes.
The project supports the Bank's Research, Innovation and Digital Policy objective. It concerns private sector investment in R&D activities in the field of advanced materials, which play a key enabling role in a wide range of sectors and industrial ecosystems, including semiconductors, health, industries, mobility and energy. While the outcome and ultimate commercialisation of R&D activities are highly uncertain, the supported project, which has a substantial portion of early stage research, is associated with positive knowledge externalities. The project accelerates the accumulation and diffusion of knowledge in advanced manufacturing within the European industry (through the promoter's collaboration with universities and suppliers) and contribute to increasing European industry's technology leadership and competitiveness. The project generates additional environmental externalities arising from the deployment of solutions with lower environmental footprint, achieved through higher automatization, resource efficient and circular technologies. The project will therefore strengthen the EU independence in critical and strategic raw materials sourcing by promoting use of recycled feedstock and closely collaborating with EU strategic partners. Given the wide scope of sectors for the promoter's products application, resulting spill-over effects will generate economic benefits that are greater than those captured by the investor's financial returns. The Bank's contribution to the project is underpinned by a combination of advantageous terms, a meaningful loan amount as well as a signalling effect in terms of confidence in the business model, thereby facilitating the project's financing and full implementation.
The RDI activities will be carried out in already existing and authorised R&D facilities. The project does not fall under any of Annexes of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive ? Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU and therefore, not requiring screening or EIA Report. However, it will be assessed during due diligence if any other component of the project requires an EIA or a screening decision in accordance with the directive.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity. Thus it is not covered by EU Directives on procurement.
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