EGF ABS - FLP UC GERMANY LOAN SMES

The proposed transaction consists of an EGF operation, in the form of a first loss piece (FLP) guarantee on an existing portfolio of SME and Midcap loans originated by UniCredit Bank AG, also known as HypoVereinsbank, in order to support new lending to SMEs.





UniCredit is well-known to the Bank and an experienced promoters in deploying EIB mandates. The quick mobilisation of SME financing is strategic considering their high contribution to the country's growth and employment.





The proposed operation addresses a market failure related to SMEs access to finance in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic. The operation is expected to mitigate the financial constraints for this market segment and help viable companies to sustain their economic recovery and to relaunch their business activity severely hit by the pandemic.





By using an intermediated approach for the new lending, the operation will leverage on UniCredit's strong franchise in the market and reach smaller size operations which can usually not be reached. It will scale up of the availability of competitively priced financing with customized conditions beyond the market.





EIB contribution is notable as it offers a guarantee for a subordinated (junior) tranche (novel product in the market). EIB/EIF also leveraged their status as supranational institutions and their AAA rating to provide the guarantee that is acceptable from a regulatory point of view. The EIB participation will have a positive signaling effect to the market and reduce risk perceptions.