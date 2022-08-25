ARGENTINA - INTEGRATED WASTE MANAGEMENT FL

The EIB loan will provide long-term finance for an integrated waste management programme in the Republic of Argentina. The programme comprises the collection, treatment and disposal of municipal waste; as well as the rehabilitation of dumpsites in several provinces.





The fact that the service is not delivered through a network limits the Promoter's ability to recover full costs. The EIB will provide long-term financing for the economic life of the assets that would not be available on the market. The EIB's contribution is an important element of the overall financing plan in terms of additionality, diversification as well as duration and pricing. The EIB financing will help to reduce negative externalities affecting environmental protection and public health, while strengthening the recycling performance of the targeted regions. Negative externalities related to waste management activities concern pollutants and greenhouse gas emissions, as well as costs related to damage to environmental protection and public health.





EIB's involvement will complement the financing provided by other International Financial Institutions, therefore facilitating the financing of the full programme. Furthermore, the Promoter will apply EIB's policy standards in terms of procurement, and environmental and social aspects, thus ensuring compliance with best international practice. In partnership with the Inter-American Development Bank, EIB will undertake efforts to deliver advice to the Promoter with a view to achieving sound project implementation and operation of the assets to be financed.





This operation is in line with the strategic priorities of the Republic of Argentina, as well as with the European Union's priorities for Argentina (the Team Europe Initiative refers to Sustainable waste management as one of its objectives). Therefore, it is eligible under the NDICI Global Europe mandate as it contributes to climate action and to the development of social and economic infrastructure.