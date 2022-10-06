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IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN ITALY

Signature(s)

Montant
150 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Italie : 150 000 000 €
Énergie : 150 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
6/02/2023 : 150 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
08/03/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN ITALY
Projet apparenté
CLIMATE ACTION PROGRAMME LOAN ITALY II

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
22 février 2023
Statut
Référence
Signé | 06/02/2023
20220244
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN ITALY
IBERDROLA SA
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 150 million
EUR 372 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
Description
Objectifs

The framework loan supports small-scale renewable energy projects (mainly solar photovoltaic) to be developed throughout Italy over the next 3 years. About 70% of the pipeline is located within EU Less Developed regions.

If fully allocated, the project would produce electricity from low-carbon sources (solar PV) in Italy and address the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities, through the reduction of carbon emissions and air pollution. Thereby the project supports EU Renewable Energy objectives and supports Italy in meeting its commitments with respect to renewable energy targets (87 GW of RE by 2030) and greenhouse gas emission reductions set out in the Integrated National Energy and Climate Plan (INECP) revised after the publication of the EU Green Deal.

Additionnalité et impact

The project supports the market integration of small-scale solar PV and wind plants in Italy thus addressing the market failure of negative environmental externalities, and contributing to the climate and energy targets set out in the NECP. In accordance with the EIB's Energy Lending Policy, the project contributes to the objectives on Renewable Energy, Climate Action, Environmental Sustainability and Social and Economic Cohesion.

The project's allocations are expected to solely rely on wholesale market revenues, though the promoter might participate in future capacity auctions (e.g. Contract for Difference) on an opportunistic basis. The project has excellent economic justification and sound financial profitability. It is an experienced Promoter with very good governance standards.

The Bank's financial contribution is considered very good and valuable to the client, thanks to favourable and flexible terms and conditions (lower cost of funding, longer tenor, convertible or revisable rates compared to those offered in the market).

Furthermore, the "EIB Green Loan" label is considered a stamp of quality on the borrower's green investment strategy and environment-related procedures, thus contributing to crowding-in other

financers. EIB's value added is even more tangible under the current market instability and turmoil generated by the CoViD-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

Iberdrola will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation.

Iberdrola will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation.

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
6 octobre 2022
6 février 2023
Documents liés
08/03/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN ITALY
Projets associés
Projet apparenté
CLIMATE ACTION PROGRAMME LOAN ITALY II

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN ITALY
Date de publication
8 Mar 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
159121115
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20220244
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Italie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
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Lien vers la source
Related public register
08/03/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN ITALY
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN ITALY
Fiche technique
IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN ITALY
Projet apparenté
CLIMATE ACTION PROGRAMME LOAN ITALY II

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Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

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