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EAFRD CO-FINANCING EXTREMADURA

Signature(s)

Montant
60 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Espagne : 60 000 000 €
Eau, assainissement : 4 800 600 €
Services : 6 000 000 €
Agriculture, pêche, sylviculture : 49 199 400 €
Date(s) de signature
1/12/2022 : 4 800 600 €
1/12/2022 : 6 000 000 €
1/12/2022 : 49 199 400 €
Autres liens
Related public register
11/01/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - EAFRD CO-FINANCING EXTREMADURA

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
19 décembre 2022
Statut
Référence
Signé | 01/12/2022
20220210
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
EAFRD CO-FINANCING EXTREMADURA
COMUNIDAD AUTONOMA DE EXTREMADURA
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 60 million
EUR 464 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

Co-financing investment schemes supported by the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD) in Extremadura within the Spanish Partnership Agreement 2014-2020, with implementation until Dec-2025.

This project will enable the deployment of EU funding from the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD) in Extremadura.

Additionnalité et impact

The Project will co-finance the contribution of the the Spanish Autonomous Community of Extremadura (Comunidad Autónoma de Extremadura) to the investments supported under the Rural Development Programme (RDP) 2014-2022 of the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD), one of the European Structural and Investment Funds.

The Project contributes to three of the EIB's primary policy objectives and to the horizontal policy objective of Economic and Social Cohesion.

The Project supports rural development through a broad range of investments, including in basic rural infrastructure and services. It also contributes to the protection and sustainable use of natural resources. Moreover, by supporting SMEs in the agricultural sector, the Project helps to ease financial constraints typically facing SMEs.

Finally, EIB's financing provides the client competitive pricing, longer tenor and flexible loan conditions, such as long grace and disbursement periods, adapted to Project implementation. It also helps Extremadura to diversify its financing sources and provides funding stability.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

Extremadura, as a Spanish region, is subject to national legislation that transposed Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU into the national environmental legislation. The Bank's appraisal will focus on the Promoter's environmental management capacity in applying the EU Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC and Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, as relevant. The Rural Development Programmes co-financed by the EAFRD are subject to an SEA. Some schemes in the Operational Programmes shall fall under Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive. All schemes must be implemented in compliance with the EU environmental legislation. The applicability of Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and the Birds Directive 2009/147/EC will be reviewed at appraisal and during the allocation phase.

The EIB will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU and 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
20 octobre 2022
1 décembre 2022
Documents liés
11/01/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - EAFRD CO-FINANCING EXTREMADURA

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - EAFRD CO-FINANCING EXTREMADURA
Date de publication
11 Jan 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
155655122
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20220210
Secteur(s)
Agriculture, pêche, sylviculture
Eau, assainissement
Services
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
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11/01/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - EAFRD CO-FINANCING EXTREMADURA
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
EAFRD CO-FINANCING EXTREMADURA
Fiche technique
EAFRD CO-FINANCING EXTREMADURA

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Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

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