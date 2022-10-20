EAFRD CO-FINANCING EXTREMADURA

The Project will co-finance the contribution of the the Spanish Autonomous Community of Extremadura (Comunidad Autónoma de Extremadura) to the investments supported under the Rural Development Programme (RDP) 2014-2022 of the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD), one of the European Structural and Investment Funds.

The Project contributes to three of the EIB's primary policy objectives and to the horizontal policy objective of Economic and Social Cohesion.

The Project supports rural development through a broad range of investments, including in basic rural infrastructure and services. It also contributes to the protection and sustainable use of natural resources. Moreover, by supporting SMEs in the agricultural sector, the Project helps to ease financial constraints typically facing SMEs.

Finally, EIB's financing provides the client competitive pricing, longer tenor and flexible loan conditions, such as long grace and disbursement periods, adapted to Project implementation. It also helps Extremadura to diversify its financing sources and provides funding stability.