AGCO MACHINERY RDI II

Signature(s)
Fiche récapitulative
The project concerns the Promoter's investments in Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) in the field of agricultural machinery and equipment carried out in the EU over the period 2023-2026.
The project aims at developing and maturing new powertrain technologies with reduced environmental impact, including electric architectures, fuel cells or solutions that could allow the use of alternative fuels; the project also includes activities to improve the efficiency of farming operations for existing and new products as well as the development of new digital solutions for smart farming and precision agriculture.
The Project will help the Promoter developing and deploying the necessary innovative product and process technologies in line with the market trends and regulatory requirements. The Project contributes to strengthening the Promoter's technology leadership and positioning by addressing the ongoing transformation in the sector, namely continuous productivity growth called for to produce more food to growing global population with less natural resources. The Project accelerates the accumulation and diffusion of knowledge within the European industry thus supporting, directly and indirectly, the green transition, growth, and employment in Europe.
The Project's activities are in line with the Bank's IDHC (Innovation, Digital and Human Capital) public policy goal. A part of the Project will be incurred in transition regions in France and Finland and, as such, contributes to the Bank's "Economic and social cohesion" crosscutting objective. A part of the Project qualifies under the EIB Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (CA&ES) policy objective.
The investments to be financed are expected to support the EU policy priorities under Horizon Europe Cluster 6 (Food, Bioeconomy, Natural Resources, Agriculture & Environment).
The Promoter's RDI capacity ensures to implement a sound and sustainable project and thereby contributes to the Bank's policy objectives.
The Bank's contribution to the project is also supported by a combination of its advantageous terms, flexible availability and utilisation of the loan, as well as helping crowd-in other financiers, thereby facilitating the project's financing and full implementation.
The project's activities are not listed in the annexes of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU. The project is therefore not covered by the EIA Directive. The Bank's services will review the environmental aspects of the project during the due diligence process.
The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the Promoter to apply those rules.
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).
Documents
Informations et observations générales
La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.
Informations aux médias
Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.
Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes
Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.
Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption
La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.