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AGCO MACHINERY RDI II

Signature(s)

Montant
420 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Finlande : 64 680 000 €
France : 78 540 000 €
Allemagne : 276 780 000 €
Industrie : 420 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
25/01/2024 : 26 180 000 €
25/01/2024 : 31 790 000 €
29/09/2023 : 38 500 000 €
29/09/2023 : 46 750 000 €
25/01/2024 : 112 030 000 €
29/09/2023 : 164 750 000 €
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Related public register
24/08/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - AGCO MACHINERY RDI II

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
19 juin 2023
Statut
Référence
Signé | 29/09/2023
20220189
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
AGCO MACHINERY RDI II
AGCO CORP
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 420 million
EUR 859 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project concerns the Promoter's investments in Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) in the field of agricultural machinery and equipment carried out in the EU over the period 2023-2026.

The project aims at developing and maturing new powertrain technologies with reduced environmental impact, including electric architectures, fuel cells or solutions that could allow the use of alternative fuels; the project also includes activities to improve the efficiency of farming operations for existing and new products as well as the development of new digital solutions for smart farming and precision agriculture.

Additionnalité et impact

The Project will help the Promoter developing and deploying the necessary innovative product and process technologies in line with the market trends and regulatory requirements. The Project contributes to strengthening the Promoter's technology leadership and positioning by addressing the ongoing transformation in the sector, namely continuous productivity growth called for to produce more food to growing global population with less natural resources. The Project accelerates the accumulation and diffusion of knowledge within the European industry thus supporting, directly and indirectly, the green transition, growth, and employment in Europe.


The Project's activities are in line with the Bank's IDHC (Innovation, Digital and Human Capital) public policy goal. A part of the Project will be incurred in transition regions in France and Finland and, as such, contributes to the Bank's "Economic and social cohesion" crosscutting objective. A part of the Project qualifies under the EIB Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (CA&ES) policy objective.


The investments to be financed are expected to support the EU policy priorities under Horizon Europe Cluster 6 (Food, Bioeconomy, Natural Resources, Agriculture & Environment).


The Promoter's RDI capacity ensures to implement a sound and sustainable project and thereby contributes to the Bank's policy objectives.


The Bank's contribution to the project is also supported by a combination of its advantageous terms, flexible availability and utilisation of the loan, as well as helping crowd-in other financiers, thereby facilitating the project's financing and full implementation.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The project's activities are not listed in the annexes of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU. The project is therefore not covered by the EIA Directive. The Bank's services will review the environmental aspects of the project during the due diligence process.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the Promoter to apply those rules.

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
2 août 2023
29 septembre 2023
Documents liés
24/08/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - AGCO MACHINERY RDI II

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - AGCO MACHINERY RDI II
Date de publication
24 Aug 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
167033782
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20220189
Secteur(s)
Industrie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Allemagne
France
Finlande
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24/08/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - AGCO MACHINERY RDI II
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AGCO MACHINERY RDI II
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AGCO MACHINERY RDI II

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Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

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