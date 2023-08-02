AGCO MACHINERY RDI II

The Project will help the Promoter developing and deploying the necessary innovative product and process technologies in line with the market trends and regulatory requirements. The Project contributes to strengthening the Promoter's technology leadership and positioning by addressing the ongoing transformation in the sector, namely continuous productivity growth called for to produce more food to growing global population with less natural resources. The Project accelerates the accumulation and diffusion of knowledge within the European industry thus supporting, directly and indirectly, the green transition, growth, and employment in Europe.





The Project's activities are in line with the Bank's IDHC (Innovation, Digital and Human Capital) public policy goal. A part of the Project will be incurred in transition regions in France and Finland and, as such, contributes to the Bank's "Economic and social cohesion" crosscutting objective. A part of the Project qualifies under the EIB Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (CA&ES) policy objective.





The investments to be financed are expected to support the EU policy priorities under Horizon Europe Cluster 6 (Food, Bioeconomy, Natural Resources, Agriculture & Environment).





The Promoter's RDI capacity ensures to implement a sound and sustainable project and thereby contributes to the Bank's policy objectives.





The Bank's contribution to the project is also supported by a combination of its advantageous terms, flexible availability and utilisation of the loan, as well as helping crowd-in other financiers, thereby facilitating the project's financing and full implementation.