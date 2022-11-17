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EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2021-2027 (EST)

Signature(s)

Montant
700 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Estonie : 700 000 000 €
Industrie : 7 000 000 €
Énergie : 7 000 000 €
Déchets solides : 14 000 000 €
Télécom : 35 000 000 €
Éducation : 70 000 000 €
Infrastructure composite : 119 000 000 €
Transports : 119 000 000 €
Santé : 140 000 000 €
Services : 189 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
22/06/2023 : 3 000 000 €
22/06/2023 : 3 000 000 €
11/04/2024 : 4 000 000 €
11/04/2024 : 4 000 000 €
22/06/2023 : 6 000 000 €
11/04/2024 : 8 000 000 €
22/06/2023 : 15 000 000 €
11/04/2024 : 20 000 000 €
22/06/2023 : 30 000 000 €
11/04/2024 : 40 000 000 €
22/06/2023 : 51 000 000 €
22/06/2023 : 51 000 000 €
22/06/2023 : 60 000 000 €
11/04/2024 : 68 000 000 €
11/04/2024 : 68 000 000 €
11/04/2024 : 80 000 000 €
22/06/2023 : 81 000 000 €
11/04/2024 : 108 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
13/07/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2021-2027 (EST)

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
6 juillet 2023
Statut
Référence
Signé | 22/06/2023
20220166
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2021-2027 (EST)
REPUBLIC OF ESTONIA
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 700 million
EUR 5775 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The EIB will co-finance, along with EU funds, priority investments under the Republic of Estonia's Operational Programme in the programming period 2021-2027. As a small element of the project, the EIB may co-finance complementary investments under the Estonian Recovery and Resilience Plan, if such co-financing is required.

The aim is to co-financing priority investments part of the Republic of Estonia's Operational Programme, and some elements of the Recovery and Resilience Plan.

Additionnalité et impact

The Project mainly concerns priority investments of the operational programme of the EU Cohesion Policy funds of Estonia, a designated EC Transition Region. The investment programme is plan-led and well-embedded in the EU Cohesion policy architecture centering around the five policy goals of a smarter, a greener, a more connected, a more social Europe and a Europe closer to citizens.

 

Specifically, the Project will support research, development and innovation activities whose returns to society are known to be larger than the financial return to the investor. It will also support investments in energy efficiency thereby lowering the negative externalities from CO2 emissions. The Project will also support education, health, training, lifelong learning and skills development, which will increase the economy's stock of human and social capital, reduce shortages of skilled labour and protect vulnerable persons from sliding into long-term unemployment.

 

The EIB financing on favourable terms, such as long tenors and flexible drawdown conditions, provides diversification of the financing structure and contributes to the affordability of the national public investment programmes. EIB support to the region's co-financing share in the EU funds investments will help kick-start/accelerate the implementation of sub-projects on the ground. 

 

The Project fosters a balanced socioeconomic and territorial development of Estonia, in line with the Territorial Agenda 2030. It will therefore contribute to the EU's policy objective of economic and social cohesion. The Project addresses sub-optimal investment situations in many sectors, increasing endowment with vital infrastructure essential to social and economic cohesion.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
17 novembre 2022
22 juin 2023
Documents liés
13/07/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2021-2027 (EST)

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2021-2027 (EST)
Date de publication
13 Jul 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
159244512
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20220166
Secteur(s)
Industrie
Énergie
Déchets solides
Infrastructure composite
Transports
Télécom
Services
Éducation
Santé
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Estonie
Disponible au public
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Lien vers la source
Related public register
13/07/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2021-2027 (EST)
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2021-2027 (EST)
Fiche technique
EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2021-2027 (EST)

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

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La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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