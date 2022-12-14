ACRE EXPORT FINANCE FUND I

Signature(s)
Fiche récapitulative
- Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
- Eau, assainissement - Production et distribution d'eau; assainissement, gestion des déchets et dépollution
- Transports - Transports et entreposage
The project will support an infrastructure debt fund providing commercial loans for sustainable infrastructure projects in Africa alongside loans secured by export credit agencies.
The Fund will finance infrastructure projects in the renewable energy, health, food and water scarcity, sustainable cities and green transportation sectors in Africa. It will provide unsecured commercial loans to complement long term loans provided by international banks that are guaranteed by Export Credit Agencies to finance sustainable greenfield infrastructure projects.
EIB's investment supports a newly established team to launch its first fund, aiming to support the construction of greenfield assets in Africa, while introducing best practice of environmental, social and governance ("ESG") in the transactions. The fund will address a market gap with regard to the commercial debt financing of infrastructure projects guaranteed by an OECD Export Credit Agency and will address the market failure in risk-taking that is hindering the development of greenfield assets in the target regions. It will focus on: (i) reducing negative climate and environmental externalities, mobilising investments for the reduction of carbon emissions and air pollution, as well as for climate adaptation and environmental sustainability projects, (ii) improving the efficiency of transport, logistics and trade corridors, supporting the shift to sustainable modes of transport and (iii) improving access to social infrastructure. The EIB has provided structuring input in terms of the fund strategy, E&S, climate objectives and the Fund's governance. An EIB investment will help crowding in other investors and would be seen as an essential component for the Fund to achieve a first closing. The strategy is expected to support several Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), in particular SDG 13, 8, 7, 6 and 11.
Details of the Fund's environmental and social due diligence procedures for ensuring compliance with national legislation, the principles and standards of relevant EU legislation and EIB' Environmental and Social Standards as well as the capacity of the Advisor to assess and monitor environmental and social risks and impacts, will be reviewed during appraisal. The Fund will also benefit from the ECA market practices and OECD Arrangement features. As per OECD guidelines, ECAs are required to conduct detailed Environmental and Social due diligence when providing export credits for any transaction. ECAs active in the market follow a number of risk management best practices (e.g. Equator Principles, IFC Performance Standards, World Bank Safeguard Policies, etc.). The assessment of the environmental and social impacts and risks will be part of the standard due diligence process that the Fund will have to carry out for each underlying investment, thereby ensuring that the portfolio and these investments are implemented in compliance with national law and in line with the principles and standards of relevant EU environmental legislation as well as the EIB Environmental and Social Standards.
The EIB will require the Advisor to take all requisite measures to ensure that contracts for implementation of the projects financed by the Fund have been tendered in line with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).
Documents
Informations et observations générales
La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.
Informations aux médias
Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.
Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes
Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.
Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption
La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.