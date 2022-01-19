SG EUROPEAN GREEN TRANSPORTATION EQUIPMENT FL

The Framework Loan will help support the implementation of the Clean Vehicle Directive ("CVD") and the deployment of zero-emission transport solutions to contribute to the decarbonisation of the transport sector. The investments covered under this FL are expected to deliver benefits in terms of lower operational and maintenance costs as well as environmental and social benefits (safety, reduced local pollution, noise and global warming) thanks to the introduction of cleaner technologies in vehicles' fleets.

The project is expected to contribute to the following objectives that address market failures through:

(a) the reduction of the related negative road transport externalities,

(b) the generation of positive externalities through improved accessibility to services and employment by providing a more efficient and affordable alternative for urban mobility needs and

(c) the improvement of the efficiency of the transport network and the optimisation of the use of public goods thus bringing benefits in terms of time and cost savings, and less traffic congestion.



