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IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II

Signature(s)

Montant
550 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Espagne : 550 000 000 €
Énergie : 550 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
22/07/2022 : 550 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
10/09/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II
Related public register
24/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica 'Villarino' - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Actualizado
Related public register
26/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II - Planta Fotovoltaica 'Velilla-Virgen de Areños' - Memoria Final de Prospección Arqueológica
Related public register
26/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II - Planta Fotovoltaica 'Revilla Vallejera' - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Reportaje Fotográfico
Related public register
26/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II - Parque Eólico 'El Puntal II' - Informe Ciclo anual de Avifauna
Related public register
26/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II - Planta Fotovoltaica 'Revilla Vallejera' - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Análisis de Riesgos
Related public register
24/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II - Planta Fotovoltaica 'Velilla-Virgen de Areños' - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
26/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II - Planta Fotovoltaica 'Revilla Vallejera' - Estudio de Arqueología
Related public register
26/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II - Planta Fotovoltaica 'Revilla Vallejera' - Planos
Related public register
26/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II - Planta Fotovoltaica 'Velilla-Virgen de Areños' - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Documento de Síntesis
Related public register
26/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II - Planta Fotovoltaica 'Revilla Vallejera' - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
26/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II - Planta Fotovoltaica 'Revilla Vallejera' - Resumen no Técnico
Related public register
26/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II´- Planta Solar Fotovoltaica 'Villarino' - Estudio de Effectos Acumulativos y Sinérgicos
Related public register
08/06/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II - Parque Eólico 'El Puntal II' - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related sub-project
TAGUS ALLOCATION GREEN ENERGY FL 2022-0085
Related sub-project
CEDILLO ALLOCATION GREEN ENERGY FL 20220085

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
29 juin 2022
Statut
Référence
Signé | 22/07/2022
20220085
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II
IBERDROLA SA
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 550 million
EUR 1147 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
Description
Objectifs

Financing of solar photovoltaic (PV) and wind power projects across Spain, mostly located in cohesion regions (Castile-León, Extremadura and Andalusia).

The operation is proposed to be structured as a framework loan aimed at financing part of Iberdrola's ambitious renewable energy investment programme in Spain throughout the period 2022-2023. The pipeline of plants to be included under this operation will be a combination of onshore wind and solar-photovoltaic power plants.

Additionnalité et impact

The project increases renewable energy generation capacity in Spain and contributes to national and EU 2030 climate objectives. It is in line with the Bank's priority energy lending related to on Energy (Renewable Energy) as well as the transversal objectives on Climate Action (mitigation), Environmental Sustainability (Pollution Prevention Control) and Social and Economic Cohesion (93% of CAPEX). The project produces electricity from low carbon sources (solar PV and onshore wind), addressing the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities, through the reduction of carbon emissions and air pollution (compared to fossil-fuel generation). As the schemes are expected to rely (at least partially) on revenues from the market (the wholesale market and/or unsubsidized commercial Power Purchase Agreements), in a sector characterised by incomplete markets (limited forward/hedging, lack of scarcity and locational pricing), the project improves market efficiency and competition.

 

Quality and Results is rated Very Good. The project has an

excellent economic return and the current electricity market prices are not

fully reflecting the value of electricity. Besides, the promoter has a

recognised in-house design and project management capacity with a significant

track record of international energy projects.

The Bank's financial contribution is considered very good and

valuable to the client, as the EIB's offering is more favourable than market

alternatives under various dimensions (e.g. longer tenor, availability and

grace periods, convertible or revisable rates). The promoter deems financing

with an "EIB Green Loan" label as a stamp of quality on its

investments and environment-related procedures and consistent with its green

finance framework.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

Iberdrola will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation.

Iberdrola will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation.

Documents liés
10/09/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II
24/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica 'Villarino' - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Actualizado
26/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II - Planta Fotovoltaica 'Velilla-Virgen de Areños' - Memoria Final de Prospección Arqueológica
26/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II - Planta Fotovoltaica 'Revilla Vallejera' - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Reportaje Fotográfico
26/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II - Parque Eólico 'El Puntal II' - Informe Ciclo anual de Avifauna
26/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II - Planta Fotovoltaica 'Revilla Vallejera' - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Análisis de Riesgos
24/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II - Planta Fotovoltaica 'Velilla-Virgen de Areños' - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
26/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II - Planta Fotovoltaica 'Revilla Vallejera' - Estudio de Arqueología
26/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II - Planta Fotovoltaica 'Revilla Vallejera' - Planos
26/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II - Planta Fotovoltaica 'Velilla-Virgen de Areños' - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Documento de Síntesis
26/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II - Planta Fotovoltaica 'Revilla Vallejera' - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
26/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II - Planta Fotovoltaica 'Revilla Vallejera' - Resumen no Técnico
26/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II´- Planta Solar Fotovoltaica 'Villarino' - Estudio de Effectos Acumulativos y Sinérgicos
08/06/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II - Parque Eólico 'El Puntal II' - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Projets associés
Related sub-project
TAGUS ALLOCATION GREEN ENERGY FL 2022-0085
Related sub-project
CEDILLO ALLOCATION GREEN ENERGY FL 20220085

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II
Date de publication
10 Sep 2022
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
156756973
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20220085
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica 'Villarino' - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Actualizado
Date de publication
24 Oct 2024
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
235128369
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220085
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II - Planta Fotovoltaica 'Velilla-Virgen de Areños' - Memoria Final de Prospección Arqueológica
Date de publication
26 Oct 2024
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
235128039
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220085
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II - Planta Fotovoltaica 'Revilla Vallejera' - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Reportaje Fotográfico
Date de publication
26 Oct 2024
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
170797684
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220085
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II - Parque Eólico 'El Puntal II' - Informe Ciclo anual de Avifauna
Date de publication
26 Oct 2024
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
170798278
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220085
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II - Planta Fotovoltaica 'Revilla Vallejera' - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Análisis de Riesgos
Date de publication
26 Oct 2024
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
170791135
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220085
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II - Planta Fotovoltaica 'Velilla-Virgen de Areños' - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Date de publication
24 Oct 2024
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
235127125
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220085
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II - Planta Fotovoltaica 'Revilla Vallejera' - Estudio de Arqueología
Date de publication
26 Oct 2024
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
170795082
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220085
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II - Planta Fotovoltaica 'Revilla Vallejera' - Planos
Date de publication
26 Oct 2024
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
170797116
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220085
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II - Planta Fotovoltaica 'Velilla-Virgen de Areños' - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Documento de Síntesis
Date de publication
26 Oct 2024
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
235125718
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220085
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II - Planta Fotovoltaica 'Revilla Vallejera' - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Date de publication
26 Oct 2024
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
170797858
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220085
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II - Planta Fotovoltaica 'Revilla Vallejera' - Resumen no Técnico
Date de publication
26 Oct 2024
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
170794961
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220085
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II´- Planta Solar Fotovoltaica 'Villarino' - Estudio de Effectos Acumulativos y Sinérgicos
Date de publication
26 Oct 2024
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
235536222
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220085
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II - Parque Eólico 'El Puntal II' - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Date de publication
8 Jun 2023
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
170799824
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220085
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
10/09/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II
Related public register
24/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica 'Villarino' - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Actualizado
Related public register
26/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II - Planta Fotovoltaica 'Velilla-Virgen de Areños' - Memoria Final de Prospección Arqueológica
Related public register
26/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II - Planta Fotovoltaica 'Revilla Vallejera' - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Reportaje Fotográfico
Related public register
26/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II - Parque Eólico 'El Puntal II' - Informe Ciclo anual de Avifauna
Related public register
26/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II - Planta Fotovoltaica 'Revilla Vallejera' - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Análisis de Riesgos
Related public register
24/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II - Planta Fotovoltaica 'Velilla-Virgen de Areños' - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
26/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II - Planta Fotovoltaica 'Revilla Vallejera' - Estudio de Arqueología
Related public register
26/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II - Planta Fotovoltaica 'Revilla Vallejera' - Planos
Related public register
26/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II - Planta Fotovoltaica 'Velilla-Virgen de Areños' - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Documento de Síntesis
Related public register
26/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II - Planta Fotovoltaica 'Revilla Vallejera' - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
26/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II - Planta Fotovoltaica 'Revilla Vallejera' - Resumen no Técnico
Related public register
26/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II´- Planta Solar Fotovoltaica 'Villarino' - Estudio de Effectos Acumulativos y Sinérgicos
Related public register
08/06/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II - Parque Eólico 'El Puntal II' - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II
Fiche technique
IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II
Related sub-project
TAGUS ALLOCATION GREEN ENERGY FL 2022-0085
Related sub-project
CEDILLO ALLOCATION GREEN ENERGY FL 20220085

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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