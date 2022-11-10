LARGE-SCALE ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING GERMANY

Fiche récapitulative
The project concerns investments in the energy efficient refurbishment of existing residential buildings and the construction of new housing units going beyond German "nearly zero-energy buildings" (NZEB) minimum standards.
The project is part of the general housing modernisation programme of the promoter in view of achieving good-quality housing for the tenants. The operation will also contribute to the implementation of the promoter's climate strategy.
The proposed operation aims to finance energy efficiency ("EE") projects in Germany in existing and new private residential buildings, supporting EU's and Bank's priority in the energy sector and the EIB's climate action objectives.
Through energy-resource savings, it will contribute to achieving social and public benefits, including the reduction of carbon emissions and air pollution, as well as the increase of comfort and air quality in the dwellings.
Therefore, the project will be fully aligned with EU's priorities and goals established in the European Green Deal and particularly in the Renovation Wave.
The operation is expected to yield very good economic and social benefits.
The Promoter is deemed fully capable of implementing the project considering its overall experience, including a previous EIB operation.
The EIB additionality to this operation is expected to provide a tangible value added, contributing to accelerate the implementation of the underlying EE schemes, by providing an unsecured term loan, which is not currently available for financing energy efficient programme at such a large scale. It will be complemented by national promotional funding instruments and is expected to crowd-in commercial financing.
The aim is to generate positive environmental benefits related to a reduction of energy consumption and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. It will also lead to a decrease on energy expenses of the unit users. At construction stage, the project implementation may lead to increased noise and vibration level and may affect quality air. Adequate mitigation measures will be implemented together with the enforcement of best practices. The project impacts at construction stage will be reversible and temporary at a level that are deemed acceptable. The project will be in compliance with the EU Directive (2018/844/EU) amending the 2010 Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (Directive 2010/31/EU) and Directive 2018/2002/EU amending Directive 2012/27/EU on energy efficiency. The promoter's environmental management capacity to properly apply the relevant EU Directives will be verified during appraisal, particularly with regard to EU Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU amended by 2014/52/EU, Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Birds Directive 2009/147/EC. Some of the projects, namely construction of new buildings, may fall under Annex I or Annex II of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. This will be assessed during project appraisal.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU public procurement or concessions legislation. However, if upon project appraisal, the EIB would conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the European Commission will be informed accordingly and the promoter will have to apply those rules.
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).
Documents
Informations et observations générales
La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.
Informations aux médias
Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.
Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes
Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.
Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption
La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.