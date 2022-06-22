VIECURI SUSTAINABLE HEALTHCARE

The purpose of the project is to finance the long-term investment programme of VieCuri aimed at high quality, efficient and sustainable healthcare delivery, considering the changing demographic environment in the region.

This project addresses the sub-optimal investment situation in the European health infrastructure due to market failures derived from the public nature of the healthcare system and the large health externalities it generates. The project generates benefits through the provision of improved hospital, outpatient and long-term care services, and the reduction of energy consumption. By providing integrated and efficient healthcare services of higher quality, the project aims to respond to the changing needs of an ageing population, hit by the COVID-19 crisis and to developments in healthcare practices.





Financially, the operation will ensure that VieCuri has access to sufficient and stable financial resources for the timely implementation of the project. The Bank provides flexibility in terms of availability and grace periods, allowing the promoter to spread out its investments over the planned construction period. The Bank's provision of 25-year financing provides significant stability to the management of the Borrower's long-term obligations.