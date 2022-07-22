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FLANDERS SUSTAINABLE WASTEWATER TREATMENT II

Signature(s)

Montant
200 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Belgique : 200 000 000 €
Eau, assainissement : 200 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
27/04/2023 : 200 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
17/09/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - FLANDERS SUSTAINABLE WASTEWATER TREATMENT II - Milieueffectrapportage
Related public register
05/12/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - FLANDERS SUSTAINABLE WASTEWATER TREATMENT II

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
22 juillet 2022
Statut
Référence
Signé | 27/04/2023
20220047
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
FLANDERS SUSTAINABLE WASTEWATER TREATMENT II
AQUAFIN NV
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 200 million
EUR 415 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Eau, assainissement - Production et distribution d'eau; assainissement, gestion des déchets et dépollution
Description
Objectifs

The project comprises the construction of sewage collectors, storm water overflow systems and small and medium-sized wastewater treatment plants, the upgrade of existing wastewater treatment plants for tertiary treatment in the Flemish Region, as well as investments in assets that are needed to optimise the performance of the existing infrastructure (asset management). The implementation of the project is foreseen during 2023-2026 (included).

This project envisages compliance with European and Flemish environmental standards whilst improving service efficiency. The investments in wastewater projects furthermore generate positive externalities, in the form of environmental and public health benefits, through avoided pollution of surface and groundwater.

Additionnalité et impact

The project comprises investments in sewage systems and wastewater treatment plants across the Flemish region from 2023 to 2026, which shall contribute to compliance with European and Flemish environmental standards and improve service efficiency. The promoter has a strong focus on climate change considerations, which underpin the rationale of the proposed investments. Wastewater collection and treatment projects furthermore generate positive externalities, including avoided public health costs, environmental benefits of improved water quality and reduced greenhouse gas emissions, as well as benefits from enabling socio-economic development, including society-wide benefits from being better able to mitigate and adapt to the adverse impacts of climate change. Overall, these environmental, climate and social benefits would not be achieved to the same extent without public intervention. The Bank is able to provide long-term financing, aligning debt maturities to the economic life of investments, and thereby contributes to a stable funding base. Furthermore, availability and grace periods of the Bank's financing arrangements provide significant operational flexibility. The capital-intensive nature of Aquafin's operations requires sizeable debt financing, to which the Bank contributes notably, alongside commercial banks and capital markets.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

Final beneficiary will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiary will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Documents liés
17/09/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - FLANDERS SUSTAINABLE WASTEWATER TREATMENT II - Milieueffectrapportage
05/12/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - FLANDERS SUSTAINABLE WASTEWATER TREATMENT II

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - FLANDERS SUSTAINABLE WASTEWATER TREATMENT II - Milieueffectrapportage
Date de publication
17 Sep 2022
Langue
hollandais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
160372593
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220047
Secteur(s)
Eau, assainissement
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Belgique
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - FLANDERS SUSTAINABLE WASTEWATER TREATMENT II
Date de publication
5 Dec 2022
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
159382787
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20220047
Secteur(s)
Eau, assainissement
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Belgique
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
17/09/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - FLANDERS SUSTAINABLE WASTEWATER TREATMENT II - Milieueffectrapportage
Related public register
05/12/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - FLANDERS SUSTAINABLE WASTEWATER TREATMENT II
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
FLANDERS SUSTAINABLE WASTEWATER TREATMENT II
Fiche technique
FLANDERS SUSTAINABLE WASTEWATER TREATMENT II

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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