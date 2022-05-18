SANTANDER RISK SHARING EUROPEAN CLIMATE ACTION

The operation increases renewable energy generation in the EU (including solar PV plants, onshore and offshore wind farms), contributing to the EU 2030 climate objectives. As such, the operation is aligned with the Bank's lending priority objectives on Renewable Energy, Climate Action, Environmental Sustainability and Social and Economic Cohesion.

The operation addresses the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities, through the reduction of carbon emissions and other air pollution (compared to fossil-fuel generation). Furthermore, the projects are expected to rely on revenues from the wholesale market, un-subsidized commercial PPAs, and revenues from competitive public support mechanisms (e.g. auctions). In a sector characterised by incomplete markets (e.g. limited forward/hedging), this operation thus results in improved market efficiency and competition.

The project quality and results for this operation are deemed to be very good, mainly due to the high social benefits of generating clean and renewable power at a lower cost compared to the fossil-fuel based alternatives. The project is also supported by the adequate governance and capabilities of the Promoter.





﻿The Bank will provide a meaningful part of the total financing needs of the projects. This will enhance the financial viability of the projects, with improved financial terms on the debt structures. The exposure to merchant risk over an extended tenor implies the structuring of innovative and riskier financing structures, which deters many potential co-financiers. Thus, the EIB indirect participation through the Promoter will result in a crowding-in effect for other lenders into the financing structures.