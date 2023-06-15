SUNLIGHT - LITHIUM BATTERIES INVESTMENT

The EIB project concerns the development of a pilot line to produce prototype Li-Ion cells in a greenfield building adjacent to the promoter's current Xanthi manufacturing plant. The project covers the period 2022 up to 2025 and the pilot line and R&D facilities are located in Xanthi, in a cohesion (less developed) region in the North-Eastern part of Greece. This pilot plant will not produce any commercial-grade cells.

Following the successful completion of this pilot project, the promoter envisages to establish a complete production facility to manufacture lithium. However, this is not part of the EIB financing scope, the plan is still uncertain and not included in the current promoter's business plan.

The project will lead to the development and deployment of innovative process technologies with substantial environmental benefits.

The financing of this project supports RDI activities, which generate significant positive knowledge, technology and environmental externalities, through the creation of innovative processes, products or services and through skills development and upgrading.

This project supports the strengthening of the EU's economic, social and territorial cohesion.

Finally, the EIB financing will allow the promoter to further diversify its funding sources and will complement the approved IPCEI funding. Also, it will provide the promoter with more attractive terms than market alternatives (such as longer tenor and grace period).