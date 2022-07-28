ADVANCED MOBILITY SOLUTIONS

The project concerns the promoter's investments in innovative sustainable technologies for components relevant for vehicle electrification and decarbonisation. It will create the conditions for their accelerated and wider market adoption, will contribute to further knowledge creation, accumulation and diffusion, will support the development of a relevant ecosystem of technology companies and the necessary skills also through reskilling and upskilling of existing employees.

Such investments contribute to the Bank's "Innovation, Digital and Human Capital" public policy objective; a part of them to EIB Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability policy objective and to the EU's economic, social and territorial Cohesion policy objective. EIB financing supports the promoter's investments addressing the market failures and gaps associated with imperfect competition and incomplete markets for innovative electrification and fuel-cell technologies, and those addressed by projects with positive environmental and knowledge externalities generation.





The promoter's R&D capability, its focus on R&D, innovation and sustainability, its technology edge, industrialisation capability and strong ecosystem of partners, along with its experienced management will help implement a sound and sustainable project, integrating positive environmental and social dimensions, contribute to address and mitigate market failures, and through its additionality, contribute to the Bank's policy objectives.





The Bank's contribution to the project is underpinned by a combination of advantageous terms, a meaningful loan amount, flexible drawdown terms as well as catalysing effect on crowding-in other financiers, thereby facilitating the project's financing and full implementation.





The Bank's technical contribution and advice is primarily explained by the guidance provided to align the project scope with policy objectives at project origination.