PALESTINE SME GUARANTEE FACILITY II

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The operation consists in a guarantee facility to the Palestine Investment Bank covering a loan portfolio to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).
The primary objective is to enhance access to loan finance for Palestinian SMEs through improved terms and conditions, especially reduced collateral requirements and/or lower financing costs. Consequently, the operation contributes to economic resilience and employment generating activities.
The proposed partial portfolio guarantee to Palestine Investment Bank is intended to improve access to finance for SMEs in Palestine.
SMEs are the backbone of the Palestinian economy as they account for over 95% of local businesses, contribute to more than 55% of the GDP, and employ 85% of the active working population. Limited access to financial services from formal financial intermediaries represents one of the main challenges for SMEs, a problem that limits their contribution to economic growth and employment. Moreover the segment has been severely hit by the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The operation will address the market failures that hinder credit to Palestinian SMEs, such as information asymmetries and capacity constraints. The conditions of the loans are prohibitive, particularly in terms of collateral requirements and pricing. Furthermore, SMEs are underserved because financial intermediaries do not internalize the positive social externalities of financing (e.g. support to local employment). The guarantee will mitigate the credit risk borne by Palestine Investment Bank, enabling it to lend to SMEs with reduced collateral requirements and/or lower pricing.
The operation is strongly aligned with external EU policies, such as the flagship initiative for Palestine promoting private sector-led growth and job creation. The operation would also contribute to the strategic orientations of the European Fund for Sustainable Development Plus (EFSD+) under NDICI Global Europe, the EU-Palestine Action Plan and the Palestine National Policy Agenda.
The EIB will require that implementation of the project will be done in line with the principles of EU environmental legislation and EIB Environmental and Social Standards.
The EIB will require that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).
Informations et observations générales
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Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
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Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.
Informations aux médias
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Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes
Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.
Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption
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