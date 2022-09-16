ZACHODNIOPOMORSKIE REGIONAL FRAMEWORK III

Signature(s)
Fiche récapitulative
- Infrastructure composite - Construction
The operation, structured as a framework loan, will support priority schemes in sustainable mobility, culture and tourism, health and public buildings, included in the current investment programme of the Zachodniopomorskie region in Poland.
The project will improve the attractiveness of the West Pomeranian Region (Wojewodztwo Zachodniopomorskie) and will strengthen the social and economic potential as set down in its Regional Development Strategy 2030 (RDS 2030). The project is in line with the priorities of the Territorial Agenda 2030. Investments under the RDS 2030 will contribute to better-balanced territorial development, reducing inequalities between people and between places within the region. It will therefore improve living conditions in the region as well as strengthen socio-economic prosperity.
The Project concerns priority investments in the Polish region of West Pomerania. Through the financing of regional development schemes, the Project aims to improve the attractiveness of the Region as well as to strengthen the social and economic potential as set down in its Regional Development Strategy 2030.
EIB financing will allow the region to address a sub-optimal investment situation and is expected to generate positive externalities in terms of delivery of public services through construction or rehabilitation of public buildings and infrastructure. Further improvements are expected in intra-regional connectivity with an impact on road safety and sustainability. The Project will respond to demographic challenges and facilitate access to its cultural and natural capital. The Project strengthens the EU's economic, social and territorial cohesion.
The EIB's long-term financing with favourable terms such as long availability and grace period, improves the Region's financing structure and the affordability of its investments.
The project comprises a multi-scheme operation classified under a Framework Loan. Some of the schemes, in particular the roads included under this operation, may fall under Annex I or II of the EIA Directive (2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU). Compliance with the EIA Directive in addition to the SEA Directive (2001/42/EC) and Habitats and Birds Directives (92/43/EEC and 2009/147/EC respectively) is to be assessed during appraisal. For new and refurbished public buildings, EU Directive 2010/31/EU on Energy Performance of Buildings is to be verified. For train rolling stock, the EIB shall assess arrangements for the scrapping/recycling of dismissed assets. All transport investments to be supported by the Bank shall be in line with the EIB Transport Lending Policy.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/24/EU and Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
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