ZACHODNIOPOMORSKIE REGIONAL FRAMEWORK III

The Project concerns priority investments in the Polish region of West Pomerania. Through the financing of regional development schemes, the Project aims to improve the attractiveness of the Region as well as to strengthen the social and economic potential as set down in its Regional Development Strategy 2030.

EIB financing will allow the region to address a sub-optimal investment situation and is expected to generate positive externalities in terms of delivery of public services through construction or rehabilitation of public buildings and infrastructure. Further improvements are expected in intra-regional connectivity with an impact on road safety and sustainability. The Project will respond to demographic challenges and facilitate access to its cultural and natural capital. The Project strengthens the EU's economic, social and territorial cohesion.

The EIB's long-term financing with favourable terms such as long availability and grace period, improves the Region's financing structure and the affordability of its investments.



