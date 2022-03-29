MALDIVES COVID-19 HEALTH FACILITY

This project supports the Bank's objectives of enhancement of sustainable social and human development through improved health, education and nutrition services. The operation addresses the provision of health services for COVID-19 that is considered as a Global Public Good. Health interventions for pandemic preparedness and health system resilience are some of the most effective investments in global health and have a crucial role in achieving 14 of the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). As one of the most far-reaching health interventions, it closely reflects the ethos of the SDGs: "leaving no one behind", whereby emphasis is made on enhancing accessibility for the dispersed island populations that results in long-term regional development and an effective decentralised health service system. The partnership between the Republic of the Maldives, the EIB, the EU Commission and Member States and other public and private donors in the fight of COVID-19 pursues the SDG 17. As such, the operation is fully aligned with the objectives of the Team Europe package, which aims to support partner countries in the fight against the pandemic and its consequences. EIB financing will enable compliance with standards in terms of procurement and E&S aspects, enforcing the Promoter's practices vis-a-vis other non-multilateral lenders. The operation will support the economic recovery from the COVID-19 shock, which had a negative impact on the economies in the region.