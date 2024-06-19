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DNB ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR CLIMATE ACTION

Signature(s)

Montant
90 521 361,56 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Finlande : 3 938 027,57 €
Danemark : 7 876 055,14 €
Suède : 39 353 116,91 €
Norvège : 39 354 161,94 €
Lignes de crédit : 90 521 361,56 €
Date(s) de signature
19/11/2024 : 3 938 027,57 €
19/11/2024 : 7 876 055,14 €
19/11/2024 : 39 353 116,91 €
19/11/2024 : 39 354 161,94 €

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
17 décembre 2024
Statut
Référence
Signé | 19/11/2024
20210715
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
DNB ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR CLIMATE ACTION
DNB BANK ASA
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
NOK 1055 million (EUR 93 million)
NOK 3220 million (EUR 284 million)
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

Synthetic securitisation guarantee covering an existing portfolio of assets in order to generate new lending to final recipients with a particular focus on climate action.

The purpose of this project it to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-cap lending with an envisaged climate action and environmental sustainability ("CA&ES") contribution in Sweden and Norway, not excluding other EU countries.

Additionnalité et impact

This transaction is the first mezzanine synthetic securitisation operation eligible under the Sustainability Infrastructure Window (SIW), notably under the relevant General Debt financial product, and its scope is in line with the relevant Lending Envelope INVESTEU GREEN SECURITISATION LE (2023-0564), approved by the CA on December 2023. In particular, the project is aligned with the specific ANNEX I-A art. 5, MPPA 1.7 "Investments in Green Assets and related assets". The proposed securitisation operation will generate additional lending capacity in support of financing of green small and medium scale projects undertaken by SMEs and Mid-Caps in Norway, Sweden and Denmark. As such, it falls under the scope of EU objectives through its contribution to job creation and to increased competitiveness and productivity of SMEs and Mid-Caps. Moreover, in line with the InvestEU Green Secularisation target, 100% of the resulting investments are intended for Climate Action & Environmental Sustainability, which will accelerate the green transition of the economy. Building on the Intermediary's strong track record and long-standing experience, it is expected that EIB funds be utilised in an efficient and timely manner. Thanks to the EIB's financial contribution in terms of Financial Value Added, the Intermediary will be able to provide financing to final beneficiaries at improved conditions. This would represent the first "Green Securitisation" synthetic transaction ever in Norway and the first-of-this-kind operation in Europe under InvestEU. The EIB would not be able to provide such type of support, or not to the same quantum, without the InvestEU guarantee.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
19 juin 2024
19 novembre 2024
Projets associés
Projet apparenté
INVESTEU GREEN SECURITISATION LE

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