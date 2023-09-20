SUD CONCESSIONS FERROVIAIRES





The project is expected to consist of acquisition of Electric Multiple Units (EMUs) to be used for rail services In the region Provence-Alpes-Côte-d'Azur (PACA) region as well as construction and modernisation of rail depots. The new rolling stock will contribute to improving the rail offer and quality of rail services offered in the region, reducing the journey time, promoting more efficient operation, reducing maintenance costs, lowering energy consumption and increasing the level of comfort for passengers. The new and modernised depots are necessary for the newly acquired rolling stock as well as for continuation of the rail services in the region. Indirectly, by improving services, the project will help railways compete with other modes, particularly private vehicles and air, so as to maintain or improve its modal share. Shifting passenger flows from other modes to rail may result in reduced vehicle operation costs, safety and environmental benefits. The project is located in the Azur sector, the busiest and developed sector in the field of rail transport of the PACA region with a high population density and a saturated road network. In the coming years, major infrastructure and network requalification projects will be concentrated in this part of the region.With regard to financial contribution for this project, market conditions for local authorities in FR are not as favourable as EIB financing conditions given more flexible disbursement conditions, lower interest rates and possibility to convert interest rates or to chose easily between variable interest rates and fixed interest rates, and longer maturity in particular.