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EIFFEL ENERGY TRANSITION AFRICA FUND

Signature(s)

Montant
35 314 059,71 €
Secteur(s)
Énergie : 35 314 059,71 €
Date(s) de signature
16/12/2022 : 35 314 059,71 €
Autres liens
Related public register
08/06/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - EIFFEL ENERGY TRANSITION AFRICA FUND

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
6 décembre 2021
Statut
Référence
Signé | 16/12/2022
20210690
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
EIFFEL ENERGY TRANSITION AFRICA FUND
EIFFEL INVESTMENT GROUP SAS
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
USD 38 million (EUR 36 million)
USD 150 million (EUR 143 million)
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
Description
Objectifs

Debt fund providing bridge financing solutions to developers and project companies for the construction of renewable energy projects in Africa.

The fund will provide bridge financing solutions to renewable energy developers to develop and build small and medium-sized solar photovoltaic (PV), energy storage, onshore wind, small hydro, biomass projects located on the African continent including island countries (Cape Verde, São Tomé and Príncipe, Comoros, Mauritius, and Madagascar).

Additionnalité et impact

The proposed operation concerns an equity investment in a fund dedicated to providing bridge financing solutions to developers and project companies for the construction of renewable energy projects in Africa. The proposed financing will enable the implementation of small and medium-sized renewable energy projects as well as commercial and industrial ("C&I") systems, which will mitigate the effects of climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The fund seeks to provide bridge financing, which will accelerate the construction of ready-to-build projects, while allowing developers to reallocate resources to the development of new projects. The EIB has played a key role in ensuring the fund will operate under best market practices and in line with EIB's own requirements in terms of procurement rules, hydro power projects, and so forth. The operation is considered strongly aligned with the EU strategic priority of addressing climate change, including in developing countries, to help achieve the aims of the Paris Agreement, and with the objectives in this respect that have been laid out in the NDICI regulation. The operation is strongly aligned with the objectives of African countries, as it will support them in the implementation of their agreed Nationally Determined Contributions.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The fund will be required to develop an environmental and social policy and establish the appropriate management systems so as to comply with the environmental and social requirements of the Bank. The assessment of the environmental, climate and social impacts and risks will be part of the standard due diligence process that the fund will have to carry out for each underlying investment, thereby ensuring that the portfolio and these investments are in compliance with national law and in line with the principles and standards of relevant EU environmental legislation as well as EIB Environmental and Social Standards.

The EIB will require the fund manager to take all requisite measures to ensure that contracts for implementation of the projects financed by the fund will be tendered in line with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Documents liés
08/06/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - EIFFEL ENERGY TRANSITION AFRICA FUND

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - EIFFEL ENERGY TRANSITION AFRICA FUND
Date de publication
8 Jun 2022
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
153336122
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20210690
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Pays d'Afrique, des Caraïbes et du Pacifique +PTOM
Pays
Régional - Afrique
Disponible au public
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Lien vers la source
Related public register
08/06/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - EIFFEL ENERGY TRANSITION AFRICA FUND
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
EIFFEL ENERGY TRANSITION AFRICA FUND
Fiche technique
EIFFEL ENERGY TRANSITION AFRICA FUND

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