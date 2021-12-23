NB EGF MIDCAPS RISK SHARING

Signature(s)
Fiche récapitulative
- Lignes de crédit - Lignes de crédit
The proposed operation concerns a guarantee scheme under the European Guarantee Fund ("EGF") in Portugal, which will support the financing of mid-caps and large corporates in sectors that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and that are in line with the EIB's long-term mission (innovation; environment; indirect small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) support, through the requirement of creating an additional portfolio).
Linked risk-sharing operation under the European Guarantee Fund (EGF) for mid-caps and other eligible entities in Portugal, aiming to mobilise funding resources to respond to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The supported final recipients are considered to: (i) be viable in the long-term; (ii) meet the lender's requirements for commercial financing, were it not for the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. In line with the EGF, this is a limited-time intervention.
Linked risk sharing operation under the Pan-European Guarantee Fund (EGF), aiming to alleviate the market disruption caused by the severe Covid-19 crisis in Portugal (severe GDP contraction) by teaming up with local financial intermediaries. The project will provide support to a wide range of Portuguese entities, to ensure they can access sufficient liquidity and finance to weather the Covid-19 crisis, as well as to continue their development in the medium-long term. Need for financial support has been urgent and it is expected to become even more pressing for many companies whose operations are disrupted by renewed lockdown periods which came into force in many parts of Europe, including Portugal. In addition to addressing liquidity requirements, the project will help in the preservation and creation of employment. The operation will be implemented by Novo Banco, which has in-depth knowledge of the market and a solid track record with implementing EIB Group guarantee and funding products. The EIB's contribution also rests on introducing an innovative product to the market, as this is one of the first Linked Risk Sharing (through a guarantee on a new portfolio to be created by the Financial Intermediary) transactions under the EGF, and sending a signal on the scheme's viability that could help crowd in other financiers to unlock further financing in favor of the beneficiaries.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).
Informations et observations générales
La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.
Informations aux médias
Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.
Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes
Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.
Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption
La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.