CLIMATE ACTION AUSTRIA RLBOO (FL)

Fiche récapitulative
Intermediated framework loan with RLBOO for the financing of small and medium-sized renewable energy projects in Austria.
The loan will support the development of renewable energy projects in Austria, contributing to renewable energy targets in the country and consequently in the European Union.
The project intends to address current high demand for long-term financing to support sustainable energy projects in Austria. Furthermore, the operation will support the achievement of the targets set out in the National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP) of Austria and the EIB's contribution towards financing Climate Action projects in the EU. The demand for the renewable energy market segment is causing a certain lack of availability of competitively priced long-term financing sources particularly for small and medium-size projects, creating a market gap. The present loan aims to further increase EIB's outreach in financing of Renewables in Austria by engaging a recognised Financial Intermediary to leverage on its local presence, experience and established leadership position in the Renewables market. The project is expected to have a cumulative good economic return and thus to bring about a social benefit by generating clean and renewable power, as well as to yield good quality and results thanks to avoided carbon emissions and creation of employment. The EIB will provide long-term financing at affordable prices at a time when commercial bank long-term lending has become significantly more scarce, in the aftermath of the Covid-19 crisis. Also, the Bank's involvement will provide the Financial Intermediary with a high level of flexibility in terms of drawdowns at customized terms. Through this innovative product being delivered to the Austrian market, it is expected that the crowding in effect will amplify even further the EIB's impact and outreach.
This operation aims at generating environmental benefits by supporting projects that help mitigate climate change. The Bank will assess the capacity and procedures of the financial intermediary to ensure compliance with the national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations as well as their capacity to support the Bank's public disclosure policy, which aims to facilitate access by the public to environmentally-relevant information.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Clause de non-responsabilité
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Documents
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