Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
Fermer Portail client du Groupe BEI
Recherche
Recherche
Résultats
5 premiers résultats de la recherche Voir tous les résultats Recherche avancée
Recherches les plus fréquentes
Pages les plus visitées

OBERBANK LOAN FOR SME MIDCAPS AND GREEN INVESTM

Signature(s)

Montant
100 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Czechia : 5 000 000 €
Hongrie : 5 000 000 €
Slovaquie : 5 000 000 €
Allemagne : 15 000 000 €
Autriche : 70 000 000 €
Lignes de crédit : 100 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
18/07/2022 : 5 000 000 €
18/07/2022 : 5 000 000 €
18/07/2022 : 5 000 000 €
18/07/2022 : 15 000 000 €
18/07/2022 : 70 000 000 €

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
31 mars 2022
Statut
Référence
Signé | 18/07/2022
20210648
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
OBERBANK LOAN FOR SME MIDCAPS AND GREEN INVESTM
OBERBANK AG
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 100 million
not applicable
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

Loan for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)/mid-caps and Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability. Will support small and medium-sized projects, promoted by SMEs and mid-caps.

Financing of small/medium projects carried out by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in different sectors, including a 50% dedication to Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability.

Additionnalité et impact

This project supports the strengthening of the EU's economic, social and territorial cohesion and addresses existing market failures. EIB funding will help to ease financial constraints for SMEs and MidCaps and will also address the gap in long tenor financing for small to mid-size Climate Action & Environmental Sustainability projects with a 50% green window. In addition, it will support projects in cohesion areas (expected at 20%). In the present operation, EIB will address the continuously existing financing gap stemming from sub-optimal investment conditions for SMEs through an experienced financial intermediary and will enhance access to finance for local enterprises at improved terms, consisting of reduced interest rates and longer maturities. The operation is going to leverage on the Financial Intermediary's franchise in Upper Austria and neighboring markets including in other EU countries and is expected to channel funds particularly to activities promoted by local SMEs and MidCaps contributing to energy efficiency in buildings and industrial companies, renewable energy and e-mobility. By supporting small and mid-size SME and MidCap projects, EIB sends a positive signal to private investors and thus incentivises further financing. The financing of SMEs and MidCaps generates positive externalities through the creation of jobs, innovative processes, products or services and through skills development and digital upgrading. In combination with a green window, additional market failures are addressed. The Renewable Energy (RE) projects financed under the green window will produce energy from low carbon sources and reduce negative environmental externalities through the reduction of carbon and air pollution.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

Publications connexes