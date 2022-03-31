OBERBANK LOAN FOR SME MIDCAPS AND GREEN INVESTM

This project supports the strengthening of the EU's economic, social and territorial cohesion and addresses existing market failures. EIB funding will help to ease financial constraints for SMEs and MidCaps and will also address the gap in long tenor financing for small to mid-size Climate Action & Environmental Sustainability projects with a 50% green window. In addition, it will support projects in cohesion areas (expected at 20%). In the present operation, EIB will address the continuously existing financing gap stemming from sub-optimal investment conditions for SMEs through an experienced financial intermediary and will enhance access to finance for local enterprises at improved terms, consisting of reduced interest rates and longer maturities. The operation is going to leverage on the Financial Intermediary's franchise in Upper Austria and neighboring markets including in other EU countries and is expected to channel funds particularly to activities promoted by local SMEs and MidCaps contributing to energy efficiency in buildings and industrial companies, renewable energy and e-mobility. By supporting small and mid-size SME and MidCap projects, EIB sends a positive signal to private investors and thus incentivises further financing. The financing of SMEs and MidCaps generates positive externalities through the creation of jobs, innovative processes, products or services and through skills development and digital upgrading. In combination with a green window, additional market failures are addressed. The Renewable Energy (RE) projects financed under the green window will produce energy from low carbon sources and reduce negative environmental externalities through the reduction of carbon and air pollution.