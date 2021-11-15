FERROVIE DELLO STATO ROLLING STOCK GREEN BOND

Signature(s)
Fiche récapitulative
- Transports - Transports et entreposage
The project consists of the acquisition of 34 trainsets for provision of commercial high speed rail services in Spain and Italy.
The project consists of the acquisition of 34 high-speed trainsets for provision of commercial services mostly on the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) in Spain and Italy: -In Spain, 20 trains will be operated by ILSA (under a lease from Trenitalia) on the lines Madrid - Barcelona, Madrid - Seville/Malaga and Madrid - Valencia/Alicante under a 10-year framework agreement following the recent liberalisation of the market. -In Italy, 14 trains will expand the high-speed services operated by Trenitalia on open access on the high speed network The project supports the liberalisation of passenger railway services and the expansion of the high-speed rail markets in Spain and Italy, thereby promoting modal shift from road and air to rail and sustainable transport in line with EU objectives. Electric rail transport is acknowledged to make a substantial contribution to climate change mitigation and therefore the project will be counted towards the Bank's climate action target. Some of the lines on which the trains will operate are located in cohesion and transition regions (Valencia and Andalusia in Spain and Campania in Italy); the project will enable smart, sustainable and safe forms of transport and connectivity (physical and digital connections) which are needed to support the priorities of a balanced Europe and functional regions.
The project supports the liberalization of passenger railway services and the expansion of the high-speed rail markets in Spain, France and Italy, thereby promoting a single rail market as well as modal shift from road and air to rail and sustainable transport in line with EU objectives. Electric rail transport is acknowledged to make a substantial contribution to climate change mitigation and therefore the project will be counted towards the Bank's climate action target. Some of the lines on which the trains will operate are located in cohesion and transition regions (Valencia and Andalusia in Spain and Campania in Italy). The project is 100% eligible under Climate Action. The EIB financial contribution will entail a long tenor, commensurate with the economic life of the assets financed, and the flexibility to sign in tranches and disbursed expeditiously, in line with the project´s implementation. Finally, this would be the first operation under the Green Bond Purchase Program, a new product launched by the EIB.
The investment proposed under the project does not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU) as manufacturing and use of rail rolling stock is not included in either list. The need of an EIA and/or assessment according to the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC for associated facilities (e.g. maintenance workshops or depots) will be analysed during the appraisal. Arrangements for the replacement or decommissioning of old rolling stock will be reviewed during appraisal. All else equal, the project is expected to have a positive environmental impact by contributing to modal shift from road and air transport to railways.
The Bank requires the Promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of contract and award notices in the Official Journal of the European Union (OJEU), as and where required. In this case the project is being implemented by means of two supply contracts, one for 14 trains for Italy and one for 20 trains for Spain. The 14 trainsets for Italy constitute an additional order of a contract for supply of 50 trainsets, which was procured in 2010 by means of a procedure with qualification system, and for which the award notice was published in the OJEU in November 2010 (2010/S 223-341280). The award notice for the 14 trains was published in the OJEU in June 2019 (2019/S 112-275977). The contract for supply of 20 trainsets for Spain has been directly awarded. The award notice was published in the OJEU in August 2020 (2020/S 167-405644). The procurement of these trainsets has been assessed falling outside the scope of Directive 2014/25/EU.
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).
Documents
Informations et observations générales
La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.
Informations aux médias
Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.
Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes
Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.
Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption
La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.