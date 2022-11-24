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CADIZ CONTAINER TERMINAL EXTENSION

Signature(s)

Montant
30 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Espagne : 30 000 000 €
Transports : 30 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
1/07/2023 : 30 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
04/11/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CADIZ CONTAINER TERMINAL EXTENSION - Estudio de la huella de carbono en la situación actual y futura de la terminal de contenedores de cádiz anexo 1: Fases de construcción
Related public register
04/11/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CADIZ CONTAINER TERMINAL EXTENSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental – Nueva Terminal de Contenedores en la Bahía de Cádiz
Related public register
04/11/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CADIZ CONTAINER TERMINAL EXTENSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental – Nueva Terminal de Contenedores en la Bahía de Cádiz – Tomo II (1a Parte)
Related public register
04/11/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CADIZ CONTAINER TERMINAL EXTENSION - Actualización del Estudio de Impacto Ambiental de la nueva terminal de contenedores de cádiz para responder al requerimiento del banco europeo de inversiones.
Related public register
04/11/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CADIZ CONTAINER TERMINAL EXTENSION - Estudio de la vulnerabilidad a riesgos naturales considerando previsiones de cambio climático
Related public register
04/11/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CADIZ CONTAINER TERMINAL EXTENSION - Estudio de la huella de carbono en la situación actual y futura de la terminal de contenedores de cádiz
Related public register
28/11/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - CADIZ CONTAINER TERMINAL EXTENSION

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
13 octobre 2022
Statut
Référence
Signé | 01/07/2023
20210578
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
CADIZ CONTAINER TERMINAL EXTENSION
AUTORIDAD PORTUARIA DE LA BAHIA DE CADIZ
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 30 million
EUR 68 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project concerns the second phase of the development of the new container terminal of the sea port of the Bay of Cadiz, in the Autonomous Community of Andalucía, which is part of the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T). More specifically, to extend the terminal's platform, the EIB will finance the extension of the caisson quay wall, dredging and land reclamation works, as well as the required infrastructure, equipment and utilities meeting eventual future needs. The project also includes the works related to the new terminal's railway infrastructure.

The aim is to improve sustainable transport connections in the south Spanish hinterland, provide additional capacity, as well as increase efficiency in the TEN-T, increasing connectivity between different countries and improves the functioning of the internal market. The availability of high-quality and well-connected port facilities allows importers and exporters to optimise their supply chain and increase competitiveness. The economic costs and benefits and resulting economic return will be assessed in detail during appraisal.

Additionnalité et impact

The project expands the capacity and improves the rail connectivity of a well located container port in the Spanish and European transport network. The additional capacity provided by the project avoids that future traffic will need to be handled at other ports further away, leading to additional road transport, or, that traffic would shift to other transport modes (air transport, road transport). The project improves the competitive position and increases the use of short sea shipping and rail transport which have relatively lower environmental costs for society in terms of greenhouse gas emissions, local pollution, noise, congestion and accidents. The project hence reduces the overall environmental costs of transport but also the costs for the users of the port and the shipping services. In the competitive transport market this leads to reduction of the logistic costs for importers and exporters and supports regional economic development and related employment, both in the region where the port is located and in the regions with connections to the port, which include outermost regions of the European Union. 

The availability of long-term finance for this type of transport infrastructure at affordable interest rates is as a key contribution of the Bank, considering the very long-term nature of the investment and its positive impact on overall project cost.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

By enhancing intermodality, shifting from carbon intensive transport modes to rail and maritime, the project will reduce the negative impact on the environment, improve sustainability and thus contribute both towards the EU objectives and EIB's Climate Action. An Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) was already carried out in late 2010. Consequently, the Promoter is required to provide additional information to ensure compliance with the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, which will be further verified at appraisal.

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
24 novembre 2022
1 juillet 2023
Documents liés
04/11/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CADIZ CONTAINER TERMINAL EXTENSION - Estudio de la huella de carbono en la situación actual y futura de la terminal de contenedores de cádiz anexo 1: Fases de construcción
04/11/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CADIZ CONTAINER TERMINAL EXTENSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental – Nueva Terminal de Contenedores en la Bahía de Cádiz
04/11/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CADIZ CONTAINER TERMINAL EXTENSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental – Nueva Terminal de Contenedores en la Bahía de Cádiz – Tomo II (1a Parte)
04/11/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CADIZ CONTAINER TERMINAL EXTENSION - Actualización del Estudio de Impacto Ambiental de la nueva terminal de contenedores de cádiz para responder al requerimiento del banco europeo de inversiones.
04/11/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CADIZ CONTAINER TERMINAL EXTENSION - Estudio de la vulnerabilidad a riesgos naturales considerando previsiones de cambio climático
04/11/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CADIZ CONTAINER TERMINAL EXTENSION - Estudio de la huella de carbono en la situación actual y futura de la terminal de contenedores de cádiz
28/11/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - CADIZ CONTAINER TERMINAL EXTENSION

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CADIZ CONTAINER TERMINAL EXTENSION - Estudio de la huella de carbono en la situación actual y futura de la terminal de contenedores de cádiz anexo 1: Fases de construcción
Date de publication
4 Nov 2022
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
163025172
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210578
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CADIZ CONTAINER TERMINAL EXTENSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental – Nueva Terminal de Contenedores en la Bahía de Cádiz
Date de publication
4 Nov 2022
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
163024298
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210578
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CADIZ CONTAINER TERMINAL EXTENSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental – Nueva Terminal de Contenedores en la Bahía de Cádiz – Tomo II (1a Parte)
Date de publication
4 Nov 2022
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
163024196
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210578
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CADIZ CONTAINER TERMINAL EXTENSION - Actualización del Estudio de Impacto Ambiental de la nueva terminal de contenedores de cádiz para responder al requerimiento del banco europeo de inversiones.
Date de publication
4 Nov 2022
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
163023970
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210578
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CADIZ CONTAINER TERMINAL EXTENSION - Estudio de la vulnerabilidad a riesgos naturales considerando previsiones de cambio climático
Date de publication
4 Nov 2022
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
163023747
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210578
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CADIZ CONTAINER TERMINAL EXTENSION - Estudio de la huella de carbono en la situación actual y futura de la terminal de contenedores de cádiz
Date de publication
4 Nov 2022
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
163033758
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210578
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - CADIZ CONTAINER TERMINAL EXTENSION
Date de publication
28 Nov 2022
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
159085033
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20210578
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
04/11/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CADIZ CONTAINER TERMINAL EXTENSION - Estudio de la huella de carbono en la situación actual y futura de la terminal de contenedores de cádiz anexo 1: Fases de construcción
Related public register
04/11/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CADIZ CONTAINER TERMINAL EXTENSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental – Nueva Terminal de Contenedores en la Bahía de Cádiz
Related public register
04/11/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CADIZ CONTAINER TERMINAL EXTENSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental – Nueva Terminal de Contenedores en la Bahía de Cádiz – Tomo II (1a Parte)
Related public register
04/11/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CADIZ CONTAINER TERMINAL EXTENSION - Actualización del Estudio de Impacto Ambiental de la nueva terminal de contenedores de cádiz para responder al requerimiento del banco europeo de inversiones.
Related public register
04/11/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CADIZ CONTAINER TERMINAL EXTENSION - Estudio de la vulnerabilidad a riesgos naturales considerando previsiones de cambio climático
Related public register
04/11/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CADIZ CONTAINER TERMINAL EXTENSION - Estudio de la huella de carbono en la situación actual y futura de la terminal de contenedores de cádiz
Related public register
28/11/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - CADIZ CONTAINER TERMINAL EXTENSION
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
CADIZ CONTAINER TERMINAL EXTENSION
Fiche technique
CADIZ CONTAINER TERMINAL EXTENSION

Informations et observations générales

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Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
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