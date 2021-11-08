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ROLLING STOCK RDI AND DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION

Signature(s)

Montant
35 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Espagne : 35 000 000 €
Industrie : 35 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
19/01/2022 : 35 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
11/01/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ROLLING STOCK RDI AND DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Fiche d’achèvement d’un point de vue environnemental et social - ROLLING STOCK RDI AND DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION
Projet apparenté
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 3

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
8 novembre 2021
Statut
Référence
Signé | 19/01/2022
20210573
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
ROLLING STOCK RDI AND DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION
PATENTES TALGO SLU
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 35 million
EUR 74 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

Financing the Promoter's 2021-2024 rolling stock research, development and innovation (RDI), its digital transformation and other expansion investments.

The project will contribute to the objective of promoting sustainable transport technologies.

Additionnalité et impact

The project supports a leading Spain-based specialised rolling stock engineering company in the development of key components and systems for low carbon rail transport vehicles with an increasing high technological content. In addition to an increased safety and security of products and manufacturing processes, the outcome of the project includes positive environmental effects linked to the development of rolling stock that is more energy efficient, sustainable and entailing the use of recyclable composites. The project strengthens the competitiveness of a European rolling stock manufacturer, supports the accumulation and diffusion of knowledge (through patents and collaborative projects with industrial and academic partners) and workforce upskilling and training. It is also aligned with the EU mobility strategy which calls for a progressive increase in both passengers and freight rail traffic, enhanced by an affordable high-speed (electrified) rail network. The EIB is expected to provide the company with access to long term financing combined with customised and flexible financial terms and conditions (such as long availability periods and flexible drawdowns), which better mirror the time horizon of the investments and is suited for the inherently high level of uncertainty within R&D activities. In addition, the EIB loan provides a signalling effect on the soundness and quality of the project, which could facilitate the crowding-in of additional commercial and public lenders as well as European Union funds.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The project concerns investments related to research and development and to the manufacturing of rolling stock and systems that are not specifically listed in Annex I or II of the EU Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU. The project will be carried out in existing facilities, already authorised, that will not change their scope due to the project. As such, the project activities are not subject to an EIA.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is subject to EU public procurement legislation, then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the Promoter to apply those rules.

Documents liés
11/01/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ROLLING STOCK RDI AND DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION
30/12/2025 - Fiche d’achèvement d’un point de vue environnemental et social - ROLLING STOCK RDI AND DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION
Projets associés
Projet apparenté
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 3

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ROLLING STOCK RDI AND DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION
Date de publication
11 Jan 2022
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
150462363
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20210573
Secteur(s)
Industrie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Fiche d’achèvement d’un point de vue environnemental et social - ROLLING STOCK RDI AND DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION
Date de publication
30 Dec 2025
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
248423958
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche d’achèvement d’un point de vue environnemental et social
Numéro du projet
20210573
Secteur(s)
Industrie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
11/01/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ROLLING STOCK RDI AND DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Fiche d’achèvement d’un point de vue environnemental et social - ROLLING STOCK RDI AND DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
ROLLING STOCK RDI AND DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION
Fiche technique
ROLLING STOCK RDI AND DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION
Projet apparenté
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 3

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

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