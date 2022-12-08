AUTOMOTIVE ELECTRIC AND ADVANCED MOBILITY RDI

The project concerns the promoter's investments for developing innovative technology solutions for electric vehicles, including high-voltage charging box, battery management system, electronics machine reducer, inverter solutions. It will create the conditions for their accelerated and wider market adoption, will contribute to further knowledge creation, accumulation and diffusion, and will support the development of a relevant ecosystem of technology companies and the necessary skills through reskilling and upskilling of existing employees. These investments contribute to the EIB "Innovation, Digital and Human Capital" public policy objective, to the EIB Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability policy objective, and a part of them to the EU's economic, social and territorial Cohesion policy objective. EIB financing supports the promoter's investments addressing the market failures and gaps associated with imperfect competition and incomplete markets for innovative electrification technologies, and those addressed by projects with positive environmental and knowledge externalities generation.





The promoter's R&D capability and well-structured organisation, its focus on product and technology R&D, innovation and sustainability, its technology edge, industrialisation capability and strong ecosystem of partners, along with its experienced management will help implement a sound and sustainable project, integrating positive environmental and social dimensions, contribute to address and mitigate market failures, and through its additionality, contribute to the Bank's policy objectives.





The EIB Loan supports the company`s financing structure by diversifying its funding sources, advantageous funding terms, flexible drawdown terms as well as catalysing effect on crowding-in other financiers, thereby facilitating the project's financing and full implementation.





The Bank's technical contribution and advice is primarily explained by the guidance provided to align the project scope with policy objectives at project origination.