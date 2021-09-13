ENEDIS GREEN ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION NETWORK

The programme comprises electricity distribution grid investment in France with the purpose to connect new renewable generation capacity and Electric Vehicle charging stations to the low voltage and medium voltage levels. The programme is consistent with European Energy and Climate targets and France Energy Transition strategy and pluriannual program for Energy (PPE). The programme will enable the integration of decentralised renewable generation and to the electrification of the transport sector, thus addressing the market failure associated with climate externality and air pollution of the electricity and transport sector, small scale decentralized energy system and network effects of the deployment of EV charging stations.

The investment Programme will ensure the connection of 160 000 decentralised renewables and will support the network investment needed for roll-out of c. 74 000 charging points in new buildings, public charging stations and stations for public transport, thus contributing to the deployment a dense network of charging stations across France. The quality of the Programme is reinforced by its contribution to the economic activity in cohesion regions. The programme will result in very good economic and social benefits. The Promoter is an experienced operator of electricity distribution networks with a sound project management structure. In line with the EU Taxonomy, electricity grid infrastructure in Europe is considered eligible for climate change mitigation.





The financing of the EIB is functional to enabling the ambitious investment plan that the Promoter foresees as fundamental for the transition to a decarbonised economy. The EIB contribution materialises in terms of diversification of sources of funds, attractive financing conditions, and signalling to markets.

EIB long-term financing complements the Borrower's green bond program and own funds in funding a project that is part of a substantial capital expenditure program in support of the energy transition. The Bank's customizable loan terms and long-tenors accommodate the long implementation horizon and align with the useful life of the asset financed. In addition to a moderate financial advantage, which lowers the cost of the Project, the Bank's lending provides added flexibility and diversification to the borrower's treasury. While no specific co-financing is foreseen for this Project, the Bank's credentials support the Borrower's credibility as a green issuer.