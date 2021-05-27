CERTH AND FORTH GREECE R&D INFRASTRUCTURE

The project supports the improvement and expansion of research and development (R&D) infrastructure at the Centre for Research & Technology Hellas (CERTH) and the Foundation for Research and Technology Hellas (FORTH), two of the most prominent Greek research centres. It will co-finance the construction of multiple new research buildings and the renovation of existing ones, as well as the purchase of R&D and information and communications technology (ICT) equipment.

At CERTH, the proposed project concerns the implementation of the centre's development strategy named CERTH 2.0,which consists of the following components: - New facilities for the Information Technologies Institute (ITI) and renovation of ITI's existing building; - New facilities for the Hellenic Institute of Transport (HIT) and renovation of HIT's existing building; - New facilities for the Institute of Applied Biosciences (INAB) and extension of INAB's main building; - New facilities for the Institute for Bio-economy and Agro-technology (iBO); - New facilities for the Chemical Process & Energy Resources Institute (CPERI) and renovation of CPERI's existing research centre; and - A new Remote Collaboration and Knowledge Sharing Space on CERTH's main campus. At FORTH the Promoter's project proposal includes six components: - The construction of an Innovation and Advanced Training Centre on FORTH's main campus; - New facilities for the Department of Biomedical Research; - Demonstration installations for the Institute of Chemical Engineering Sciences; - New facilities for the Institute of Astrophysics (Skinakas Observatory) - The renovation of the building of the Institute for Mediterranean Studies; - New facilities for the Research & Innovation Centre for Sustainable Energy Transition.